Timothée Chalamet & “Thought Daughters”

You may have heard of “thot daughter,” but have you ever heard of the term “thought daughter?” If you are on TikTok, you probably have. This phrase stems from the original “thot daughter” trend and refers to girls who are deep thinkers or overthinkers. Obviously, we all know and love our French New Yorker. I’ve come to the conclusion that most movies that Timothée Chalamet stars have a deep meaning behind them, and they are great for those who are deep thinkers and like to analyze the plot. There are a couple of Chalamet movies I consider my personal Roman empire, therefore, I’ve gathered a short list and decided to analyze them.