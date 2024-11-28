The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What does advocacy mean to you? As we create our goals in life revolving around our careers, we can learn how our voices are heard, and advocate for ourselves regarding career paths, especially during interning and training. I attended a career advocacy workshop in New York City, hosted by a meetup group called Autistic Adults. It’s a non-profit organization that brings together autistic individuals in the community. They also prioritize representation and the importance of decision-making. They have their own website, where you can learn more information about the organization. I hope this can help neurodiverse individuals and anyone who’s learning how to go after their career goals.

Upon learning about this topic, we first want to find and build advocacy to assist in the challenges we face in the work environment. During the workshop, I reflected on the guidance I was given to follow when I’m in my work environment in the future. This wasn’t just a workshop; it was also a meeting opportunity for neurodiverse individuals, such as autistic individuals or individuals with disabilities in the community who are struggling to find a job and want to have better experiences in their careers. A great lesson I learned is building yourself up to be self-confident and independent to discover who you really are. The choices you make will help you to better understand yourself and your peers. There are equal opportunities available for all kinds of people who want to be considered for a job or an internship.

I found it helpful attending the workshop because I had the ability to let my supervisor know what I need help with when it comes to task performance and accommodations. For example, I learned through the workshop that I would be eligible for reasonable accommodations in the work environment, which allow me to take breaks when I’m feeling stressed, especially when it comes to multitasking. I can let my colleagues and supervisors know that I want to do tasks one at a time, or I might give some tasks to someone else. That being said, it’s important to make sure they’re aware in advance so everyone can be on the same page.

The most important thing in the workplace is communication, and you should make an effort to speak up in your work environment. With communication skills, you can create a proper idea of how to manage the true purpose of words you want to say to colleagues or supervisors. Another key factor of doing your job well is time management. It’s important to learn how to keep track of everything and stay organized, making your work experience easier.

Overall, the career advocacy workshop made me gather thoughts and ideas for the future, and it provided me with knowledge of finding ways to advocate for myself and others. I believe that companies still need to further their understanding of neurodiversity, especially autism and learning differences/disabilities, by offering accommodations and making sure that they’re aware of their workers’ needs. It’s important to keep fighting for equality, especially for autistic adults in the workplace. Understanding what you need in order to accomplish your goals in your work environment will lead towards the right path of discovering your career future.

