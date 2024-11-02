The Angels Have Ascended: A Recap of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a six-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been reinstated, taking place on Oct. 15, 2024, in New York City! After a quick trip to Sephora, I rushed home and locked myself in my room to fully absorb, critique, and bask in the glory of the infamous show. Since watching it for the first time, I have revisited their website about three times to see it again, contemplated purchasing the iconic pre-show set that the models wear, and reposted endless TikTok edits of the Angels. That being said, I have several thoughts about the show, so let me save you some time and give you the highlights!

Due to complaints about inclusivity, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was not carried out after 2018. Viewers, understandably, did not resonate with the models in the show because of a lack of diversity not only in race, but also in body type. Victoria’s Secret is infamous for promoting unrealistic beauty standards and contributing to an unhealthy food culture. Fortunately, as time progresses, Victoria’s Secret has tried to do good on its past mistakes.

This show, in my opinion, did showcase a much more vast array of women. Both returning and new Angels stepped out onto the runway this year. From the long-awaited returns of Adriana Lima and Kate Moss, to the addition of two transgender models, Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio, I thought the show was brilliantly cast compared to past years. Women of every body type, age group, and ethnicity had the opportunity to strut their stuff, and did so beautifully.

Each woman walked with pride in soft and delicate outfits. However, the internet couldn’t help but criticize the show and its “low budget,” with many asking for the glitter runway and the iconic blowouts back. To that, I say this show was not perfect, but I believe it was a step in the right direction. While I was put off by some interview questions proposed to the Angels about their exercise and eating habits, the majority of interviewers asked questions with genuine substance. No matter the question, I believe all the women answered with grace, acting as symbols for the show’s more progressive future.

Overall, I would deem the show a success, from star performances from BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Tyla, and Cher, to appearances from some of our generation’s most iconic models: Ashley Graham, Anok Yai, and even the Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi. Plus, I feel that it’s much more crucial and constructive to amplify and emphasize what the show did correctly, as opposed to shining a light on their not-so-essential failures. I’d rather applaud Victoria’s Secret for displaying a broader range of women than throw a fit about how the wings didn’t meet the standards that former wings had. Let’s face it: are the wings and blowouts that important when the models have such lethal “face cards” anyway?

Now that I have addressed some of the show’s history, let’s dive into my personal favorite parts of this runway! First of all, Lima never fails to impress me with her confident walk and playful yet mysterious gaze. She’s one of the greatest models of our time, and exemplifies what it means to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She’s timeless, confident in her own skin, and fierce. Secondly, I loved Victoria’s Secret’s new “Unwrap the Magic” collection, and thought it was presented so beautifully on the runway. This collection ensured that the show ended on a high note, with the stunning ribbon-like wings and the combination of soft pinks with rich reds. Finally, while every woman in the show radiated beauty, Taylor Hill, Candice Swanepoel, and Yai absolutely enchanted me this year. While Hill and Swanepoel have been modeling for a longer time, Yai marks a new generation of modeling, and I’m so excited to watch her career advance in the coming years.

I look forward to seeing what’s to come for Victoria’s Secret and any of their future shows, and you better believe I’m going to purchase the pink striped robe as soon as I possibly can. It wasn’t perfect, but it was certainly progress, and I appreciate Victoria’s Secret’s initiative to represent more women on their runway.