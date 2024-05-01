Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield ‘Cancelled’ Podcast

Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield are two Gen-Z influencers who share little parts of their everyday lives on their social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. They also share more about the many experiences they have with being influencers and their life in LA, on their podcast, Cancelled, which can be viewed on YouTube or listened to through most music streaming platforms like Apple Music or Spotify

The podcast is targeted toward teenage girls due to the duo’s authentic storytelling abilities that appeal to this demographic. They show their audience that, even though they have celebrity status, they’re just like you and me. The duo also features influencer guest stars like Trisha Paytas, Tara Yummy, and Jake Shane. The podcast’s guests most definitely make the show what it is, as they come on to share some of their crazy stories as well. The Cancelled podcast has such a large following that Mongeau and Schofield decided to start touring so they could share their stories live with their most loyal fans. I had the pleasure to attend one of their live shows in August of 2023. I can definitely say it was the best live show I’ve been in the audience for. The two had such an amazing stage presence. They were also interactive with the crowd by allowing fans to ask them questions and encouraging them to share their own personal storytimes. 

Most people who are chronically online and up-to-date with all things social media know that Tana Mongeau is one of the most controversial influencers to exist. Mongeau’s personal YouTube channel is filled with apology videos. She has a scandalous past because she has been putting parts of her life online since she was a teenager. Even though Mongeau can be a very flawed individual, with age comes maturity. She has grown not only as an individual but as an influencer as well. Schofield has lovingly been by Mongeau’s side, watching her every move, and has also kept her out of trouble. 

Over the course of their time in the public eye, especially after starting the Cancelled podcast, the two’s fan bases have grown tremendously. More people have put aside their skepticism and are starting to love them and find their content very enjoyable. When the two were first starting out on social media, it was seen as weird and almost embarrassing to be a fan of them. I remember never admitting that I loved their content due to so many people my age not feeling the same way as I did. Years ago, Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield weren’t seen as icons or given the amount of praise that they have today in the social media world. 

Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield, the hosts of the Cancelled podcast, will always unapologetically be themselves, which is what keeps their stardom so relevant and appealing to their audience.

