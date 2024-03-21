Sometimes, Less is More: An Analysis of ‘Deeper Well’ by Kacey Musgraves

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I never liked country music. My parents would play it in the car, but I never understood why anyone would listen to it. However, my opinions changed once I heard star-crossed by Kacey Musgraves. This album changed my perception of my once least favorite genre. It isn’t your typical country-sounding album, and it’s quite experimental. Although many fans dislike star-crossed, I fell in love with Musgraves’ innate ability to tell a story and her unique approach to blending genres. After three years of waiting, the Grammy winner released her sixth studio album, Deeper Well, on March 15, 2024. I’ve been anxiously awaiting her latest album, and I wasn’t disappointed.

The album opens with “Cardinal,” a dreamy, hypnotic song referencing a friend who unexpectedly passed away. There is a lot of symbolism surrounding the cardinal, with many believing the songbird is a symbol of change, a recurring theme throughout the album. Some believe cardinals are messengers of angels or someone who has passed. The idea of change and progression is explored in the song “Deeper Well.” The country singer explains that she has begun a new chapter in her life. While removing negative habits from her life, she has found happiness within herself. In the next song, Musgraves worries about opening herself up to love again. She reminisces on her previous relationship; the good and the bad. She explains that she gives her all when in a relationship. Even if her lover does not reciprocate the same feelings, she’ll take whatever she can get, even if it’s a small amount of attention. There’s a realization that this pattern needs to change. In “Moving Out,” the singer states, “I’m kinda sad we’re leaving, now that autumn’s movin’ in.” Similar to how the seasons continuously change, the Texas-born musician has changed over time. Despite not wanting to leave, she acknowledges that she must move out and continue with life. However, the listener begins to understand that this is not easy for her. “Sway” is a jaw-dropping track, layered with a steady guitar and synths, where the singer learns to take a more adaptable approach to life. It’s easy to get caught up in the grand scheme of life. However, Musgraves wants to remain steady and not allow chaos to get the best of her.

As the album progresses, Musgraves shifts focus to the constants in her life. “Dinner with Friends” finds compassion in all aspects of life. Whether it’s her friends, lover, or hometown, she appreciates the little things in life. I’m drawn to how the melody progresses in the chorus. Specifically, in the second chorus, I love the higher harmony and how it balances the melody, adding another element to the song. “Heart of the Woods” explores taking care of and protecting your loved ones. The simple lyrics, in addition to the subtle drum and production, drive the point across. The “Golden Hour” artist furthers the idea of protection in the song “Jade Green.” Jade is a crystal best known for its healing properties. She wants to heal emotionally, spiritually, and physically. Musgraves repeats “keep it on me” to remind the audience that she is healing herself and trying to move forward. The upbeat tempo and violins remind me of an ever-moving current, constantly in flow and cycling through life.

However, despite accepting change and wanting to move forward, Musgraves becomes philosophical in the song “The Architect.” The architect is a metaphor for a higher being, and Musgraves wants to gain clarity on her life and the world around her, but after hearing no response, she questions the existence of an architect. As the album begins to close, Musgraves expresses her opinions about fame and money. The songs “Lonely Millionaire” and “Heaven Is” reiterate that Musgraves doesn’t care for the wealth that her success has brought her.

Deeper Well is about focusing on the present and what’s real. It recognizes leaving behind fears and anxieties while learning to live with the good and bad. While I’m a huge fan of star-crossed, I can recognize that it’s not her best work. A song or an album doesn’t need to develop a new sound or include intense production to be good. Deeper Well reminds listeners that sometimes less is more. Focusing on telling a story and creating a strong, cohesive sound can make an amazing album. As of now, my favorite tracks have to be “Cardinal,” “Sway,” and “Lonely Millionaire.”