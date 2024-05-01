Silver Screen Soiree: A Cinematic Countdown to Popcorn and Recliner Bliss

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I hit up the movies for comfort and a break from reality. It’s a chance to swap my issues for someone else’s, to just kick back and forget about my own drama for a bit with a tub of popcorn and a comfy seat. But when a movie doesn’t deliver, it’s like reality’s giving me a check, saying, “Nice try escaping, but I’m not letting you off that easy!”

We all had a few movies earlier this year that we were excited about, like Dune: Part Two or even the Mean Girls (2024) reboot. Luckily, some of them delivered. Others turned out to be as disappointing as a stale side of fries.

But not to worry movie buffs and escapists, we’ve still got a whole bunch of cinematic pieces left to meet our expectations and await our critiques. Be sure to keep an eye on the release dates mentioned below, as they may change. So whether we’re sipping on some ice cold soda or sinking in those reclining seats, let’s keep our hopes high, our expectations low, and our ticket stubs ready for the most anticipated movies left to come this year.