Silver Screen Soiree: A Cinematic Countdown to Popcorn and Recliner Bliss

I hit up the movies for comfort and a break from reality. It’s a chance to swap my issues for someone else’s, to just kick back and forget about my own drama for a bit with a tub of popcorn and a comfy seat. But when a movie doesn’t deliver, it’s like reality’s giving me a check, saying, “Nice try escaping, but I’m not letting you off that easy!”
We all had a few movies earlier this year that we were excited about, like Dune: Part Two or even the Mean Girls (2024) reboot. Luckily, some of them delivered. Others turned out to be as disappointing as a stale side of fries.
But not to worry movie buffs and escapists, we’ve still got a whole bunch of cinematic pieces left to meet our expectations and await our critiques. Be sure to keep an eye on the release dates mentioned below, as they may change. So whether we’re sipping on some ice cold soda or sinking in those reclining seats, let’s keep our hopes high, our expectations low, and our ticket stubs ready for the most anticipated movies left to come this year.
- Challengers, April 26
Starting off strong — I imagined love, rivalry, and tennis all tangled up in one juicy plot, and Challengers served it to me hot on a tennis racket! With Zendaya, all the drama and tension penting up higher than ever, and Rihanna’s “S&M” pulsating in the background, the trailer sure made it seem like a match I’m not going to want to miss.
- It Ends With Us, June 21
I’m already preparing myself for all the hate and backlash this movie is going to get, but as someone who adores Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin), my anticipation is high as the cherished novel, It Ends With Us, makes its way to the screen. This heartbreaking tale follows Lily Bloom as she grapples with love, grief, and tough decisions. As the film adaptation takes shape, I’m eager to see if it does justice to the beloved book.
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Sept 6
Featuring the talented Jenna Ortega along with the iconic duo of Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton reprising their roles, this sequel is shaping up to be an absolute blast. With such a stellar lineup, it’s no wonder fans are eagerly counting down the days until the film’s release.
- Joker: Folie à Deux, Oct 4
I’m super hyped for the Joker sequel coming our way. It’s been on my must-watch list forever, and I’ve got a feeling it’s set to deliver. With Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga leading the charge, it’s already a promising hit. The trailer was just the cherry on top, and considering my bias for all things Batman, this movie feels tailor-made for me. It’s gonna be a wild ride through Gotham’s underworld, and I’m all-in for every heart-pounding minute in that theater seat.
- Venom 3, Oct 25
As a die-hard Spider-Man enthusiast, I’m practically swinging from the rooftops with excitement. We’re in for a double treat this year, with not one, but two Tom Hardy flicks hitting the screens. Venom: The Last Dance promises to be the ultimate send-off for our beloved symbiotic anti-hero. It’s the final curtain call in a series that has captivated us from the start. So, let’s savor every moment, every twist because when those credits (or post-credits, knowing Marvel) roll, it’s not just goodbye; it’s a cinematic farewell that will stay with us for a long time.
- Wicked, Nov 27
Ariana Grande has been stirring up quite the storm lately, and it’s not just in her new album or her divorce drama. She’s shining that starlight all over the upcoming Wicked movie too! With every high note and breakup headline, she’s got us all buzzing about what’s next in the world of Oz.
- Mufasa: The Lion King, Dec 20
Imagine walking into the theater, maybe for the last time this year, the scent of popcorn filling the air and anticipation bubbling up inside you. Mufasa: The Lion King is the perfect grand finale for your movie list this year. As we bid farewell to 2024, get ready to tear up because this film promises to take us on an emotional rollercoaster. Remember those heart-wrenching moments from the original? Well, get ready to relive them all over again, but this time, with even more depth and backstory. So, grab some tissues and get ready for a journey that’ll leave you feeling all the feels.