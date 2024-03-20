Second Winter is Weird, but the Fashion Doesn’t Have to Be

If you’re not from the Tri-State or New England area and go to school around here, you’re probably confused by the idea of a second winter. Second winter is what we consider the transition period between winter and spring, where it’s cold enough for a puffer jacket one day and warm enough for a tank top the next. It’s a confusing time for fashion, especially if you’re caught off-guard by the sporadic changes in temperature. Here’s a list of my staple outfit combos and clothing pieces from a native Pennsylvanian who goes to school in Manhattan.
- Maxi Skirts, Tiny Tops, and Cardigans
-
This combo is one of my go-to’s and is extremely customizable. I love styling a long, flowy skirt with a tiny, simple top and tying it together with an intricate cardigan; it lets me serve the witchiest looks and still have a little taste of fall, while also incorporating the fresh and breezy vibes of spring. I also love being able to swap the flowy skirt out for a pair of jeans for when it’s a little colder outside. I typically carry a tote bag with me pretty much everywhere I go, and this combo is elevated when I pair them together.
- Midi/Maxi Dresses
-
While I love sundress season, I find myself reaching for some thicker maxi and midi dresses for some extra warmth during this time of year. On colder days, I’ve even found myself layering a maxi skirt over a dress for that extra layer and to switch up the whole outfit. This is another option where I like to play around with cardigans and light outerwear. Why sacrifice my warmth for a look when I can just combine the two?
- Shorts and Knitwear Tops
-
Knitwear is an absolute staple in my wardrobe, just ask my roommates who raid my closet and rarely leave with a non-knitwear piece. I’ve started gravitating toward nice jean shorts with knitwear combos. The knitwear aspect of this combo is so wide-ranging, with options from a cute cable knit sweater to a crocheted tank top or halter. This combo is best for those super sunny days when you want to go out to a park and forget your responsibilities, or when you want to face them head-on and stay cozy and comfortable.
- Baggy Jeans and a Short Sleeve Top
-
This is probably the most basic and easy option here. When I’m feeling cute but not in the mood to layer or deal with wearing a dress, I reach for a cute little off-the-shoulder top and a pair of baggy jeans I know are comfortable. I love it when my outfits let me feel the slight chill in the air while still keeping me at a comfortable enough temperature, this combo is most successful in that regard. Even reaching for a pair of baggy jeans and an oversized tee is a great option here. Comfort is always of the utmost importance.
- Flares and a Bell Sleeves
-
I have a flair for the dramatic (sleeves and jeans, specifically), and this combo scratches the itch in my brain for ‘70s-inspired fashion. The combination of big bell sleeves and some flare jeans isn’t only for the ‘70s aesthetic. The exaggerated sleeves and cuffs give me that snatched look and make me feel like a million bucks. The aesthetic is just beautiful to look at and so easy and comfortable to wear.
These are my personal favorites when it comes to navigating this strange time where the atmosphere can’t make up its mind. These are all pieces and combinations I’ve found I love for my body type while still feeling comfortable when I have to get things done. I mix so many of these together, and I love to experiment. That’s what I truly think fashion is all about.