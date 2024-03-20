Second Winter is Weird, but the Fashion Doesn’t Have to Be

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

If you’re not from the Tri-State or New England area and go to school around here, you’re probably confused by the idea of a second winter. Second winter is what we consider the transition period between winter and spring, where it’s cold enough for a puffer jacket one day and warm enough for a tank top the next. It’s a confusing time for fashion, especially if you’re caught off-guard by the sporadic changes in temperature. Here’s a list of my staple outfit combos and clothing pieces from a native Pennsylvanian who goes to school in Manhattan.

This combo is one of my go-to’s and is extremely customizable. I love styling a long, flowy skirt with a tiny, simple top and tying it together with an intricate cardigan; it lets me serve the witchiest looks and still have a little taste of fall, while also incorporating the fresh and breezy vibes of spring. I also love being able to swap the flowy skirt out for a pair of jeans for when it’s a little colder outside. I typically carry a tote bag with me pretty much everywhere I go, and this combo is elevated when I pair them together.

While I love sundress season, I find myself reaching for some thicker maxi and midi dresses for some extra warmth during this time of year. On colder days, I’ve even found myself layering a maxi skirt over a dress for that extra layer and to switch up the whole outfit. This is another option where I like to play around with cardigans and light outerwear. Why sacrifice my warmth for a look when I can just combine the two?

Knitwear is an absolute staple in my wardrobe, just ask my roommates who raid my closet and rarely leave with a non-knitwear piece. I’ve started gravitating toward nice jean shorts with knitwear combos. The knitwear aspect of this combo is so wide-ranging, with options from a cute cable knit sweater to a crocheted tank top or halter. This combo is best for those super sunny days when you want to go out to a park and forget your responsibilities, or when you want to face them head-on and stay cozy and comfortable.

This is probably the most basic and easy option here. When I’m feeling cute but not in the mood to layer or deal with wearing a dress, I reach for a cute little off-the-shoulder top and a pair of baggy jeans I know are comfortable. I love it when my outfits let me feel the slight chill in the air while still keeping me at a comfortable enough temperature, this combo is most successful in that regard. Even reaching for a pair of baggy jeans and an oversized tee is a great option here. Comfort is always of the utmost importance.