It’s now officially December, and although I do love the feeling and festiveness of this season, I’m not a fan of the cold weather. The holiday season offers such a comforting feeling to many, and some extra free time to dedicate to taking up hobbies and interests. So, to enjoy this winter in all its capacity, and the needed warmth of the indoors, I’m making a list of the things I need to, and will love to do this season.

1. Watch the best seasonal movies

Obviously, winter is the best season for movie-watching – a chance to escape the cold and bundle up in front of the screen. This season has some of my favorite movies that I rewatch every winter as the temperature drops. My comfort movie during this time of year might be an unusual pick, but nevertheless, I’ll keep making sure people know about the unforgettable holiday movie, Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas! Another go-to winter film for me is, of course, Little Women. It’s the personification of what winter feels like, and although I do love the newer 2019 remake of Little Women, as most do, I’m a true fan of the original 1994 version and will stand by that. Some other wintery and cozy options for me in terms of movie watching are Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza, Unaccompanied Minors, a feel-good movie I grew up absolutely loving, Twilight, but specifically only the first one because of the intense blue filter and chilly feel, The Holiday, for your must-needed rom-com fix, and Anastasia, because everyone needs a classic cartoon to cozy up to.

2. ‘Tis the season to read!

A good book during the winter season gives off such a wonderful and warm feeling that I personally love. So, this winter, I’m reading all the books that will make me kick my feet and want to finish reading in one sitting, layered under my blankets with a cup of tea in hand. My girlfriend, who is not much of a reader, has declared this season the one where she dedicates her time to taking up reading. So, obviously, that’s when I knew it was officially the season of books. I love a cheesy, classic, young adult winter book, and naturally, I’m gonna have to recommend John Green’s Let it Snow. I also have read Wintertown, a graphic novel by Steven Emond, and a personal favorite of mine, Carry On by Rainbow Rowell, which has snow, magic, and unrequited love – the perfect mix. I recently just started reading I’ll Get Back To You by Becca Grischow to put me in the December mood as well.

3. A time for DIY decorations

Everybody loves a good craft night! This winter, I’m all about the aesthetic of a good DIY craft. A scrap of felt can go a long way, and felt ornaments are so in this year, like felt gingerbread men and string felt lights to hang around your Christmas tree. I have also been a lover of felt polaroid frames recently, which make the perfect magnets for the fridge. I think a DIY banner is the cutest touch for the holiday season; using ribbons, material, felt, or just anything you think looks good, it can make the room a little more festive. Of course, with the weather outside getting too cold, it’s always a good idea to have a nice day of scrapbooking inside. Gather your pictures, receipts, stickers, and scraps you’ve got lying around, and make a little book of memories for yourself, or to give as a handmade gift for the holidays.

4. Holiday cooking, of course!

I’m a huge fan of the Christmas cookie season because, well, who wouldn’t be? I’ve already been planning my list of cookies I want to make this winter for the holiday season, as it’s just not the holidays without some baking. Obviously, a chocolate crinkle cookie, an Italian ricotta cookie, and a classic peanut butter blossom are on my list to make. Winter is also, of course, the season of soup! From broccoli potato cheddar soup to a classic matzo ball soup, there is nothing better than a warm bowl of soup for dinner on those chilly days.

5. Shopping, shopping, and more shopping!

I’ve been holiday shopping since September, but that won’t stop me from shopping for the entirety of the winter season. I love a good excuse to buy more clothes and just wander around stores, and getting out of the cold weather is the perfect excuse for me. This season, for holiday shopping, I’m all about thrifting, as I can find something for everyone at a good thrift store. It’s also a winter of flare leggings and chunky sweaters, and of course, I need to buy them in every color. Some of my favorite stores to hit up on a chilly day in New York City are Book-Off, for a huge selection of discounted used books, FAO Schwarz, because who wouldn’t love a trip to the Jellycat Diner to holiday shop at, and of course, the Holiday Markets, like the one located in Union Square, and the Village in Bryant Park, that have the best vendors for food and gifts.

Follow along with my to-do list for the winter, or make one full of the things you would love to do this season. Happy start to December, and happy winter. Bundle up and enjoy it!