Words can’t describe the excitement I have for summer. With my favorite season just around the corner, it’s time I start curating my summer playlists. When I think of summer, I think of going to the beach and long drives in the car. I also think of sitting in the park watching the sunset and sitting by a campfire at night. Therefore, I obviously had to make two different playlists for both occasions. For now, I’ll give you a little taste of each playlist. Of course, I’ll be updating these throughout the summer and as new songs come out!
Playlist A:
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” by Chappell Roan
- “Von dutch” by Charli XCX
- “Rush” by Troye Sivan
- “Spite” by Omar Apollo
- “BODYGUARD” by Beyoncé
- “Big Time Nothing” by St. Vincent
- “obsessed” by Olivia Rodrgio
- “Illusion” by Dua Lipa
- “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande
- “DEJAU’” by Rauw Alejandro
- “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro
- “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
- “Secrets” by Regard, RAYE
- “Doing Better” by FLETCHER
- “Style” (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- “The Spins” by Mac Miller, Empire of the Sun
- “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan
- “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- “777” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- “How Much is Weed?” by Dominic Fike
- “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét
- “After Hours” by Kehlani
- “Santeria” by Sublime
- “Back on 74” by Jungle
Playlist B:
- “Smoke” by Victoria Monét feat. Lucky Daye
- “Nikes” by Frank Ocean
- “Difference” by Yakob Dye
- “Saturn” by SZA
- “Strawberries & Cigarettes” byTroye Sivan
- “Bewitched” by Laufey
- “Green Eyes” by Erykah Badu
- “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” by Tame Impala
- “Go There With You” by Victoria Monét
- “Kingston” by Faye Webster
- “ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine
- “Sunshine Baby” by The Japanese House
- “Archetype” by Omar Apollo
- “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan
- “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” by Lana Del Rey
- “White Ferrari” by Frank Ocean
- “Let Me Go” by Daniel Caesar
- “II Most Wanted” by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus
- “Faded” by Suki Waterhouse
- “Sun Bleached Flies” by Ethel Cain
- “Cardinal” by Kacey Musgraves
- “I Ain’t A Cowgirl” by Tiera Kennedy
- “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You (I Love You Baby) by Ms. Lauren Hill
- “Beautiful Stranger” by Laufey
- “Palm Trees” by Jungle