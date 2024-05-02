This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Words can’t describe the excitement I have for summer. With my favorite season just around the corner, it’s time I start curating my summer playlists. When I think of summer, I think of going to the beach and long drives in the car. I also think of sitting in the park watching the sunset and sitting by a campfire at night. Therefore, I obviously had to make two different playlists for both occasions. For now, I’ll give you a little taste of each playlist. Of course, I’ll be updating these throughout the summer and as new songs come out!

Playlist A:

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” by Chappell Roan “Von dutch” by Charli XCX “Rush” by Troye Sivan “Spite” by Omar Apollo “BODYGUARD” by Beyoncé “Big Time Nothing” by St. Vincent “obsessed” by Olivia Rodrgio “Illusion” by Dua Lipa “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande “DEJAU’” by Rauw Alejandro “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan “Secrets” by Regard, RAYE “Doing Better” by FLETCHER “Style” (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift “The Spins” by Mac Miller, Empire of the Sun “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic “777” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic “How Much is Weed?” by Dominic Fike “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét “After Hours” by Kehlani “Santeria” by Sublime “Back on 74” by Jungle

Playlist B: