Words can’t describe the excitement I have for summer. With my favorite season just around the corner, it’s time I start curating my summer playlists. When I think of summer, I think of going to the beach and long drives in the car. I also think of sitting in the park watching the sunset and sitting by a campfire at night. Therefore, I obviously had to make two different playlists for both occasions. For now, I’ll give you a little taste of each playlist. Of course, I’ll be updating these throughout the summer and as new songs come out!

Playlist A:

  1. “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
  2. “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” by Chappell Roan
  3. “Von dutch” by Charli XCX
  4. “Rush” by Troye Sivan
  5. “Spite” by Omar Apollo
  6. “BODYGUARD” by Beyoncé 
  7. “Big Time Nothing” by St. Vincent
  8. “obsessed” by Olivia Rodrgio
  9. “Illusion” by Dua Lipa
  10. “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande
  11. “DEJAU’” by Rauw Alejandro
  12. “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro
  13. “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
  14. “Secrets” by Regard, RAYE
  15. “Doing Better” by FLETCHER
  16. “Style” (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
  17. “The Spins” by Mac Miller, Empire of the Sun
  18. “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan
  19. “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  20. “777” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  21. “How Much is Weed?” by Dominic Fike
  22. “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét
  23. “After Hours” by Kehlani 
  24. “Santeria” by Sublime
  25. “Back on 74” by Jungle

Playlist B: 

  1. “Smoke” by Victoria Monét feat. Lucky Daye
  2. “Nikes” by Frank Ocean
  3. “Difference” by Yakob Dye
  4. “Saturn” by SZA
  5. “Strawberries & Cigarettes” byTroye Sivan
  6. “Bewitched” by Laufey
  7. “Green Eyes” by Erykah Badu
  8. “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” by Tame Impala
  9. “Go There With You” by Victoria Monét 
  10. “Kingston” by Faye Webster
  11. “ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine
  12. “Sunshine Baby” by The Japanese House
  13. “Archetype” by Omar Apollo
  14. “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan
  15. “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” by Lana Del Rey
  16. “White Ferrari” by Frank Ocean
  17. “Let Me Go” by Daniel Caesar
  18. “II Most Wanted” by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus
  19. “Faded” by Suki Waterhouse
  20. “Sun Bleached Flies” by Ethel Cain
  21. “Cardinal” by Kacey Musgraves
  22. “I Ain’t A Cowgirl” by Tiera Kennedy
  23. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You (I Love You Baby) by Ms. Lauren Hill
  24. “Beautiful Stranger” by Laufey
  25. “Palm Trees” by Jungle
