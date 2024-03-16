Cassidy Burry is originally from northern California and is a current freshman at Pace University. She is majoring in Communications and Media and planning on picking up a minor in journalism. She is a member of Her Campus Pace. Throughout her childhood she has collected various magazines, and Vogue in particular has been a great inspiration in her decision to pursue journalism. Cassidy loves spending time with kids. Over the summer she was a summer camp counselor, at Camp Winnarainbow. Before that she worked at a school program. That involved taking kids, ages four through seven, to different parks, beaches, and other locations native to northern California. They would focus on teaching the kids the importance of the environment and how to leave it better than we found it. They regularly would clean up the beaches and parks they visited. Cassidy has always had a love for her community and giving back. She spent a large majority of her time in high school volunteering at a kitchen and garden that grew and produced meals. These meals would go to patients and their families that were suffering from chronic illnesses and diseases. They would be curated to help aid with their healing and recovery process. In her free time she enjoys all forms of art. She has a special interest in fiber arts, specifically crocheting and knitting. She loves poetry and reading all types of books. Cassidy has a deep love for music ranging from all genres. She was actually named after the song “Cassidy '' by the Grateful Dead. She has found that being named after that legendary band has brought meaningful connections to her everyday life. For the majority of her childhood she played competitive soccer. And now that she is no longer playing herself, she looks forward to the Women’s World Cup every four years. She hopes that women in sports will gain more recognition in the future, and will not be seen as second to men’s sport.