This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

I take karaoke very seriously; I don’t mess around. This list is my pride and joy. My qualifications to provide such a list are: I have my own karaoke machine (to practice, duh), I make all my friends sing duets with me, and my mom and I have had a sticky note containing our go-to songs for years (you never know when you’ll need to entertain). I can’t count all the times I’ve had an opportunity to sing karaoke and didn’t because I didn’t know what to sing. This is your key to never having that happen to you.

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon

“You’re So Vain” has been my go-to song for as long as I can remember. It is the perfect song to divide into a duet or perform as a solo. Everyone knows it, thanks to the 2003 romcom, How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days. You can’t not dance when singing this song, and that’s a rule. I truly believe this song was made for karaoke.

“Complicated” by Avril Lavigne

This song has the perfect early 2000s vibes. Singing it instantly transports you into the setting of a romcom, in particular, Uptown Girls. The song has also always given me Starstruck vibes, which makes it even more enjoyable. I believe any Avril Lavigne song is perfect for karaoke.

“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

A crowd favorite. Everyone knows this song for a reason. It’s perfect for belting out and just having fun with. Once again, this can be turned into a duet, but I think it’s better as a solo. I’ve been intimidated in the past by this song, but I’ve never regretted giving it my best shot. Cause at the end of the day, “Girls just wanna have fun,” and sing karaoke.

“Santeria” by Sublime

This isn’t your traditional karaoke song, but I strongly recommend considering it as your next. It’s so entertaining to sing it and hear it be sung. I may be biased, as Sublime was my top artist on Apple Replay, but I believe you can never go wrong with Sublime. It’s perfect for every situation.

“Like a Prayer” by Madonna

This song will never do you wrong and is probably my mom’s favorite song for karaoke. Once again, perfect for a duet or a solo moment. When in doubt, sing Madonna. She’s too iconic to ever steer you wrong. The only rule is you must give it your all and belt it out. This is your main character moment.

