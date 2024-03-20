“It’s Brutal Out Here”: Olivia Rodrigo Receives Backlash For Handing Out Contraceptives At Her Concert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

During her GUTS World Tour, popstar Olivia Rodrigo is utilizing her celebrity status to raise awareness about abortion. Free Plan B and condoms were given to fans at the St. Louis event on March 12 in support of Right By You and the Missouri Abortion Fund. Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good (a play on her single, “Good 4 U”) program is to thank for this. Fund 4 Good aims to “build an equitable and just future for women and girls” by collaborating with regional chapters of the National Network of Abortion Funds. On March 12, Rodrigo announced on Instagram story that “a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales from #GUTSworldtourStLouis will go toward abortion funds.”

The Missouri Abortion Fund’s mission is to support Missourian women who can’t afford abortions. According to their website, “nearly all abortions in the state” are prohibited by Missourian law. In an Instagram post on March 13, the group expressed gratitude to Rodrigo while exhibiting the tabling event they hosted inside the musical venue, where they distributed stickers and resources for backup plans in case of inclement weather. Rodrigo has already raised awareness about abortion at GUTS shows. On Feb. 23, the first night of her tour, Rodrigo recorded a video to announce her collaboration with local NGOs that support reproductive rights. The National Network of Abortion Funds even provided resource booths for Nashville’s show on March 9.

Unfortunately, given much of the anti-abortion laws and rhetoric present in the south, Rodrigo received a significant amount of backlash for her partnerships and outspokenness. A few days later, Variety revealed that the contraceptives would no longer be given out at Rodrigo’s tour dates. Talk about “one step forward, three steps back.” The decision to stop allowing the organization to distribute these materials was purportedly decided by Rodrigo’s staff and communicated to the National Network of Abortion Funds. Variety was informed by Jade Hurley, the DC Abortion Fund’s communications manager, that Rodrigo’s team opted to stop giving out contraception supplies because “children are present at the concerts” and it’s seen as a sign of “unnecessary promiscuity.”

Rodrigo is no stranger to this sort of backlash, as she was criticized earlier this year for selling shot glasses as a part of her merch. Even though the pop star is 21, many of her fans are younger, which places her in a role model position for the younger generation. This is a classic right of passage all ex-Disney stars have to go through before they are taken seriously. Rodrigo is simply trying to evolve her image from the 17-year-old girl she was when she started out her music career and is attempting to mature into the 21-year-old she has become. Even still, many continue to see her as a teenager.

Abortion funds will remain available to provide instructional materials, such as details on contraceptive delivery alternatives, even though they are no longer permitted to give out Plan B, lubricant, or condoms.