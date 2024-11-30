In The Merry Old Land of Richmond: My Thoughts On Season 4 of Ted Lasso

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ted Lasso premiered its Season Three finale in May 2023, and for fans, it felt like a series finale, too. Storylines were concluded in the final episode through a compilation that focused on each character individually, to Cat Stevens’ “Father & Son.” Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond, coincidentally reunites with the mystery man she met a few episodes earlier in Amsterdam, Roy Kent, the former captain and assistant coach of the team, is named manager, Sam Obisanya achieves his dream of playing for the Nigeria national team, and so much more.

Most importantly, Ted heads back to America after almost three years as the team’s manager. His Wizard of Oz-like journey has finally sent him back to Kansas (literally). Jamie Tartt, the Scarecrow in search of a brain, finally learned to accept support and love from those around him, and be a true team player on and off the field. Roy Kent, the Tin Man in search of a heart, broke down his tough exterior to reveal a softer, more compassionate side to his hot-headed, impassioned character, with the help of his (and Jamie’s now) ex-girlfriend, Keeley Jones, the Good Witch. Ted’s sidekick, Coach Beard, or Toto, plus the Cowardly Lion, Nathan Shelley, and the Wicked Witch of the West – West Ham, that is – and Rupert Mannion, are all characters that Ted meets who help move the ensemble along his journey. From the click of his heels during the team’s celebration, to the “No Place Like Home” signs plastered around their home stadium, the creative team at Ted Lasso had a real knack for sneaking in references to this classic story throughout the series.

With what feels like a perfect ending to a series, it’s hard to imagine that the show’s creators, Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, had more to give. Nevertheless, it was announced this past August that a fourth season had been greenlit. Along with this announcement was the confirmation of the return of Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). I was shocked when I heard the news, and was filled with both excitement and confusion. The show seemed to have such a strong crossing of the finish line; how could they lace up their shoes, or cleats, once more?

So, what could go down in this long-awaited fourth season? Many characters are still associated with the team, but what can a show do without its titular character? I’m intrigued to see what, or perhaps who, will be the deciding factor that brings Ted back to London.

To some, Ted leaving his position as manager may have been the most shocking event of Season Three, but for me, the true heartbreak came from Roy and Keeley’s breakup. I wish I could sit here and say I was happy to see Keeley put herself first in the season finale, having turned away both Roy and Jamie, but I was a true hardcore fan of Roy and Keeley’s relationship. However, with the possibility of Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) not returning in Season Four due to scheduling conflicts, it may just leave the door open for a Roy and Keeley endgame plotline. That is the only good thing that could come from Dunster’s absence; hopefully, we’ll see him drop in for an appearance or two, because Ted Lasso without Jamie Tartt is just pointless.

I look forward to seeing the dynamics of the team under Roy, rather than Ted, and how he, Coach Beard, and Nate will work together to continue Ted’s teachings of believing in belief. The addition of Roy as an assistant coach in Season Two was just what the team needed to get out of their losing streak, so I imagine his work as manager will only propel the team forward. That is unless his mind is somewhere else, focused on getting back together with Keeley, or doubting his abilities as manager.

With the prospective fourth season still in the works, and no official announcement from Apple TV yet, I’m eager to see what’s in store for Ted Lasso and his Emmy-winning ensemble as they navigate a possible AFC Richmond Women’s team, another season in the Premier League, and their capabilities to conduct their lives “The Lasso Way.” After all, for Ted Lasso, somewhere over the rainbow might just be Richmond, London, England.