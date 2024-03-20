The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Disclaimer: These outfits aren’t listed in any particular order! I think it’s hard to rank these looks from best to worst in order, so these are just my collective thoughts!

As many of you know, the 96th annual Oscars were held on Sunday, March 10. While many were anticipating the actual awards being given out, I was more interested in seeing everyone’s red carpet outfits. Just like every other year, there were some outfits that were absolutely stunning and some outfits that were just not it. Here are my top five favorite looks and the five outfits that just did nothing for me.

Worst:

Starting off with my bottom five looks, we have Melissa McCarthy. While I like the two colors separately, I don’t really like them together. I think the red dress would have been better without the pink sleeves and the train.

Next, we have Jamie Lee Curtis. I’m not sure what it is about this look, but personally, I’m not a fan. It’s very boring, and the bracelet is just a little too big for the outfit. It’s simply a black long-sleeve dress with a gold bracelet. For a red carpet outfit, it’s not as memorable as some of the other ones.

Coming in next is Julianne Hough. There’s too much white and not enough of the patterned print for the top. While it’s meant to be disproportionate, it’s almost too disproportionate. This whole outfit being a jumpsuit-gown is also another reason why it looks tacky. The material of the white section also isn’t giving what it needs to and puffs out a little too much. It would be so much better if there was more of the patterned top and less white material.

Next, I have Kingsley Ben-Adir. This one is another boring look. While it’s very professional and clean, it has no pizzazz like other suits had that night.

Finally, my most unpopular opinion of all. My last look that didn’t give what it needed to give is Jennifer Lawrence’s. I don’t like polka dots, especially not all over a dress like hers. Also, the sleeves of the dress are throwing me off so much. The one sleeve that is up all the way is nice, but the other sleeve slipping down her arm completely throws off the whole look. Everything else is nice, though, including her necklace and her hair. The sleeves are just the ultimate killer of this look.

Best:

Okay! Now that my being a Negative Nancy is out of the way: here are my top five favorite looks from the 2024 Oscars.

Starting off strong, we have Billie Eilish. I love everything about this look. It’s so fitting for Billie and she pulls it off so well. The skirt is perfect, the shoes are perfect, the purse is perfect, and the pattern on the skirt matching the purse is just amazing. Everything about this look is immaculate.

Next, America Ferrera absolutely slayed this year. The color is amazing, the cut of the dress is flattering, the neckline is everything someone would want in a dress, and it’s all together so fitting for her. The sparkles on it are subtle, yet flashy at the same time, and she looked absolutely stunning.

Ryan Gosling’s outfit is the perfect example of dressing in a suit so you look professional but also adding a perfect amount of pizzazz. The all-black outfit is so clean, and the sparkled accents make for the perfect Oscars red carpet outfit, especially for Ken himself. While it wasn’t a red carpet outfit for him, his “I’m Just Ken” performance outfit is also worth mentioning. The full pink suit with sparkles all over and pink gloves to top it off is flawless.

Next up on my list is Sandra Hüller. The sleeves. That’s all. The all-black, sleek look with the fanned-out wings and simple silver accent piece is stunning. The necklace is a perfect match for the rest of the dress and compliments the silver in the middle of the neckline. It’s different from everyone else’s outfits, so it stands out and makes for a memorable red carpet outfit.

And finally, the moment you’ve all been waiting for…

My number one favorite look of the night belongs to the one and only Zendaya. The color combination is everything, the cut of the dress is stunning, her hair compliments the neckline of the dress so well, her earrings are also a fun and cute accent piece, and the sparkles are just one big yes! The pattern is unique and fun, and the one strap is such an elegant addition to the outfit. I give Zendaya’s 2024 Oscars red carpet outfit a 10/10.

This red carpet concludes the award show season until next year. I look forward to seeing what next year holds for fashion and red carpet outfits!