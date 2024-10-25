Agony, Beyond Power Of Speech: Remembering Gavin Creel

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gavin Creel was an actor, singer, and Broadway legend who touched the lives of theater fans around the world, and anyone who was lucky enough to know him. After growing up in Ohio and studying musical theater at the University of Michigan, he went on to make his Broadway debut as Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie on Apr. 18, 2002. He performed alongside Sutton Foster and received his first of three Tony nominations, for “Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.” Between Thoroughly Modern Millie and his return to Broadway in Dec. 2004, Creel played the role of Bill in the Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime films. Creel also originated the role of Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! as well as Steven Kodaly in She Loves Me.

He most recently performed on Broadway in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods as Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf. I had the great honor of seeing him in these roles in New York City and on the national tour in Boston. To see a performer as exceptional as Creel in a show I’ve loved so dearly since I was a kid made the experience that much more remarkable. The Into the Woods CD soundtrack was frequently played in the car with my family as a kid; our favorite was always “Agony,” which is sung by Cinderella and Rapunzel’s princes.

Creel’s performance in Hair is one of his best-known roles. This role landed Creel his second Tony nomination in 2009 for his role as Claude. He has stated that it was his favorite show he has been a part of. In a 2012 interview with Broadway.com, he reflects on his time in Hair so fondly that it brings tears to my eyes every time I see it. He says, “When I die… I hope that I get to be that man again and do that play with those people. My dream when I die [is] that heaven will be – they’ll walk me in, and I’ll know all my lines… They’ll walk me into the stage door… and everyone will be there, and it will be… an amazing audience that’s ready to see us. If I don’t get another moment like that in my career, I’ve had it. I’m grateful.”

Creel passed away on Sept. 30, 2024, at only 48 years old, after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma this past July. After the news of his passing had been made public, the internet was flooded with tributes to Creel. The most beautiful part of the Broadway community’s posts about Creel was their focus on how kind, thoughtful, and loving he was, despite his fame and success as a respected and extremely talented performer. Julia Lester, who starred alongside Creel in Into The Woods as Little Red, took to Instagram, saying, “His love was bigger than the universe wrapped around itself a hundred times over.” Another actor close to Creel, Andrew Rannels, wrote, “I fell in love with Gavin Creel in 1998 the moment I met him… My heart feels incredibly empty today. I know I’m not alone in this feeling because again, everyone fell in love with Gavin.”

The tribute post that hit hardest for me was composer Benj Pasek’s. Pasek shared the last text message he received from Creel on Instagram, in which he said, “if you are alive LIVE.” I hope that we can all learn from Creel’s words and remember that tomorrow is not promised. We must remember to live our lives to the fullest and without regrets. On Oct. 9, 2024, it was announced that all Broadway theaters would dim their lights in honor of the life and legacy of Creel, but no date has been determined at this time.

The news of Creel’s passing was truly disheartening. The Broadway community lost one of its brightest stars and will always continue celebrating the joy he brought to so many. As we remember Creel, let us not forget the gift that is the ability to experience art and theater. Let Creel’s memory inspire a life as kind and authentic as he was, and cherish the moments we share.