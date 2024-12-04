Adding Cheer to Your Playlist: My Top 5 Celebrity Christmas Albums

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nothing like a classic Christmas tune to get me in the holiday spirit! Every December, I reminisce about the drive to my aunt’s house on Christmas Eve with Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” playing from my family’s old Volvo radio. Although I’m older now, and the Volvo has been upgraded a bit, the same magic still visits me every so often, and I’m still able to find that joy in tiny pockets of my life. For instance, this year, instead of the typical “Last Christmas” by Wham!, I’ve been shifting through various holiday pop albums because, after all, 2024 is the year of pop music. I’ve found that while these are considered contemporary, each of the following albums have the ability to transport me back to a time when I was scared to touch my Elf of the Shelf. Without further adieu, enjoy my top five albums (plus one honorable mention) from some of my favorite pop girlies for the 2024 holiday season!

1. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show by Kacey Musgraves

This is most certainly my favorite Christmas album and my favorite celebrity Christmas special. Kacey Musgraves’ southern charm and her twinkle of pop combine to make this album not only extremely comforting, but also very sentimental and sweet. Hosted by Daniel Levy, and including a variety of features from Lana Del Rey, Troye Sivan, Zooey Deschanel, and more, this album truly captures an array of musical genres and presents you with a million opportunities to let out a little chuckle. I first stumbled across this Christmas special when my sister had torn her ACL and was bedridden for Christmas. We watched it countless times on her Roku TV until finally forcing my mother to watch it as well! Now, it has become an annual tradition. Every year, before Christmas, the three of us find time to rewatch this magnificent special. It’s modern yet nostalgic, and Musgraves puts the perfect twist on so many Christmas classics!

2. So Much Wine by Phoebe Bridgers

While this is not technically an album, but a collection of singles, it’s the perfect composition to tune into if you get emotional around the holidays. Phoebe Bridgers navigates the female psyche so flawlessly, and she understands that while Christmas is supposed to be magical, it can often be a difficult and trying time of the year for many. Her voice and her artistry have the ability to make anyone that struggles through the holiday season feel seen and understood. This collection has the capacity to unlock emotions in you that you didn’t even know were there. That being said, proceed with caution and a box of tissues.

3. fruitcake by Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has really been defining what it means to be a pop star in 2024, but even before this year, she has exhibited a great knowledge of the musical field. This holds true even for her 2023 EP, fruitcake. This EP is a beautifully curated Christmas collection. While the majority of the songs are upbeat and laced with Carpenter’s clever dirty jokes, the fourth song, “cindy lou who,” can humble any joyful listener and bring them right back to reality. Despite being in a healthy relationship, listening to this song absolutely shattered me. Heed my warning and maybe skip that track if you’re in a bit of a situationship. I promise you’ll be able to relate to the happier songs just as much!

4. A Very Laufey Holiday by Laufey

A Very Laufey Holiday is the epitome of a classic Christmas album. The Icelandic singer brings an Old Hollywood breath to some of the most traditional Christmas songs. To quote Her Campus at Pace’s Cassidy Burry, “Her ‘Santa Baby’ is top tier.” I couldn’t agree more. Laufey’s A Very Laufey Holiday combines jazz and pop to create the most divine assortment of holiday music. You will boogie, and you will most certainly have a very merry Christmas.

5. Christmas Kisses by Ariana Grande

While Ariana Grande is currently making headlines for her latest on-screen role playing Glinda in Wicked, I’m a firm believer that she’s still deserving of recognition for her 2013 EP, Christmas Kisses. This older EP just exudes pre-thank u, next Grande vibes. Her voice is so rich, and each beat takes me back to my elementary school days. Wicked has made it apparent that Grande’s voice has definitely evolved since then, yet her passion for music and artistry remains. Not to mention, her Victorious co-star, Liz Gillies, is featured in the EP’s “Santa Baby,” and it’s most certainly worth the listen.

Honorable Mention: Under The Mistletoe (Deluxe Edition) by Justin Bieber

He may not be a pop girlie, but he sure did make a Christmas album for the girls, and for that, Justin Bieber deserves an honorable mention. Under The Mistletoe will always deserve its flowers in my eyes. Nothing can transport me back to the feeling of my childhood Christmases like the sweet, buttery voice of Mr. Bieber. I truly believe his Christmas album is better than his last three albums, and it’ll probably be better than any of his future albums, as well.

I invite you to listen to one or two of these wonderful holiday albums and feel that gleeful Christmas spirit once more! Sing, laugh, cry, and dance this December. Soak in every moment and memory, because, who knows, one day, you might have to become the Santa of your household, and that’s so stressful. Enjoy the magic before it turns into misery!