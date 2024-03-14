10 Shows I Stopped Watching for the Silliest of Reasons

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

I start a lot of TV shows, but finishing them is a different story. I stop watching TV shows for the most strange reasons. Sometimes there’s no rhyme or reason to why I stop. The worst reason is that I like the show too much. You might be confused about how that adds up, but if I like a show too much, I won’t want to watch it. I’ll binge it and then lose all ability to ever pick it up again. For the most part, I’ll stop watching because one little thing happens and ruins the whole experience for me, and I can’t even justify most of the reasons. Although this list could go on forever, these 10 have some of the most unreasonable reasons.

The Vampire Diaries

From the very beginning, I was an Elena and Stefan shipper. Although their relationship was short-lived, I always held out hope that they would find their way back together. I was actively against Damon and Elena staying together. When it became painfully clear that Stefan and Elena wouldn’t get back together, I stopped with less than a season left. I’ve never considered rewatching it or finishing it either. I also found the lead character, Elena Gilbert, to be very annoying, so with the prospect of my favorite relationship getting back together gone, so was my desire to see how it ended.

Suits

I knew starting this show was going to be hard for me, as it has nine seasons. However, against my better judgment, I started it, became addicted, and was convinced I was going to finish. Season four episode one proved me wrong. Michael Ross, the main character, left his law firm to become an executive banker. The thought of him not working at the firm alongside Harvey Specter, Donna Paulsen, and Rachel Zane made me stop watching immediately. In fact, I tried finishing the first episode of the season three times before I called it quits. I know that Mike Ross returns to the law firm within the season, and yet I can’t bring myself to watch until then. I’ve even considered skipping to that part, but know I wouldn’t want to miss the storyline for the other characters. Frankly, this is completely a me problem, and I’m aware of it. I’m holding out hope that one day I’ll find the ability to watch it again and see it through.

Grey’s Anatomy

Since I was 11, if you were to ask me what my favorite show was, it would always be Grey’s Anatomy. I was so obsessed with this show, and have rewatched the first 16 seasons too many times to count. It got to a point where I could identify the season and episode from one scene. Nonetheless, I won’t be finishing it. After Alex Karev and Andrew Deluca left the show, it was hard to continue, but I did for the other characters I loved. But Meredith Grey departing was my final straw. I couldn’t watch a show where there were hardly any original characters left. I finished season 19 and haven’t watched since, but I’ve rewatched past seasons. This show had me in such a chokehold, and I’m disappointed I won’t finish it.

Gossip Girl

I barely gave this show a fair chance, as I stopped watching during the second season. I couldn’t get over the Humphreys. Both Dan and Jenny Humphrey are some of the most annoying and obnoxious characters ever. To be honest, I didn’t like any of the characters. I’ve heard they all get better as the show goes on, but I don’t want to watch a show where I’m waiting for it to get good. If it’s not enjoyable from the start, why watch? I’ve considered watching it to see some of the iconic seasons. Such as the Thanksgiving episode set to “Whatcha Say” by Jason Derulo. However, I find it silly to watch a show with six seasons for a few scenes.

Jane the Virgin

I stopped watching this show because I honestly couldn’t stand the voice of the narrator. Every episode started with his voice and eventually, it got to be too much. I also couldn’t take the back and forth from Michael and Rafael. I’m not one to shy away from love triangles and conflicts, but something about this show made me despise it. I also never understood how Rafael justified his sister accidentally impregnating Jane. I think every aspect of this show was just too unbelievable to be entertaining, and all the plotlines made it so hard to follow.

station 19

My favorite character, Jack Gibson, wasn’t getting as much screen time as the show went on. Which, in all fairness, was because his traumatic storyline had a resolution, but still it’s the most interesting one of the show. My favorite couple, Maya Bishop and Carina DeLuca, was also debating divorce and I didn’t want to stick around and find out whether or not they followed through with it.

One Tree Hill

I was originally a Peyton and Lucas stan and wanted them together over Brooke and Lucas; however, I quickly changed my mind. I also just couldn’t get past all the storylines and unnecessary plot twists. I found that a storyline would be important for one episode and then, in the next, it was like it never happened.

The O.C.

I loved this show but couldn’t get over all the storylines. There were so many episodes that weren’t important at all, such as a whole episode dedicated to Ryan joining the soccer team. I found the pointless storylines to be entertaining at first, but then quickly got bored of them. Also, after I found out about the age differences between the actors and actresses who were in relationships on set, I lost interest even more.

Gilmore Girls

I honestly wanted to love this show so much, and I actually did. However, I couldn’t get over my dislike for Rory. I know she’s the main character, but she’s also the worst. The more I learn about this show and its progression, the more I dislike Rory’s character. She’s never held accountable for her actions and doesn’t recognize all the opportunities she’s been given. Her grandparents pay for her to go to a crazy expensive private school, and she isn’t thankful for that. In later seasons, when she and Paris become friends, she is a terrible friend to her. Lane also deserved a better friend. Her poor choice of romantic partners made it even more unbearable. Also, the Emily and Lorelai discourse was just too much.

Bridgerton