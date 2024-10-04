Five Essential Bucket List Ideas for Your Disney College Program

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Oswego chapter.

Picture this, you’ve just received your acceptance letter into the Disney College Program. You’re currently skipping in circles around your bedroom, still comprehending the fact that you’ll be living and working at Walt Disney World in a few short months. During your time in Orlando, there will be so many opportunities right at your fingertips. When I completed my program this past spring, I sometimes found it difficult to figure out what to do in my free time. There were so many opportunities, I didn’t know where to start!



Whether you’re looking for something to do on a day off, or a little activity to fill some free time before or after work, this list is the perfect place to start. As I reminisce on some of my core program memories, I compiled a few fun ideas to help inspire you during your time as a Walt Disney World cast member.

1. Solo Day at the Park:

In my eyes, there’s nothing more inspiring than a solo date…and when it’s at my favorite park? Even better. With your busy work schedule, it can be difficult to coordinate a park day with friends. However, don’t let that prevent you from going! Go to EPCOT and ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Go to Magic Kingdom and eat a Mickey Ice Cream Bar on the hub grass. Do anything and everything you want. Who’s going to stop you?

2. Eat at a Character Dining:

If you’ve ever gotten a hug from your favorite character, then you know how truly life-changing it can be. Dining with them is a whole new level of magic. While these select dining experiences can be pricey, the memories are unforgettable. Money returns, memories don’t.

3. Explore the Resorts:

It’s hard for me to believe that some participants never venture to the resorts during their program. When I was there, it was a goal of mine to get to as many resorts as I could. From the beaches of the Polynesian to the rivers of Port Orleans, each resort on Walt Disney World property is so unique and crafted with such

authentic beauty. It truly is a marvel to witness it firsthand.

4. Beach Day:

While it may seem like you can never get enough of that Disney magic, remember there is a world outside of that bubble of pixie dust. Remember, you’re living in the sunshine state! Try and take advantage of the beautiful Florida weather and visit the crystal blue beaches around the peninsula. You won’t regret it.

5. Dress Up for Dinner:

Who needs an excuse to put on a pretty dress, and wander through your

favorite resort like a lost princess? Not me! One of my favorite DCP memories

was when my roommate and I got all dressed up for dinner and visited our

favorite spots around Walt Disney World property. After our fancy dinner, we

headed to Magic Kingdom to watch the fireworks and take photos with the

Tangled lanterns. That whole evening, from our meal at Old Key West Resort to a

Happily Ever After sing-along, was pure bliss.