Dua Lipa:

Dua Lipa is an English and Albanian singer/songwriter best known for her pop/disco style music. She has been making music since 2014 when she signed a recording contract with Warner Bros.

She has two albums out: “Dua Lipa” and “Future Nostalgia” with a third album “Radical Optimism” to be released May 3 of this year. She’s already released three songs from this album: “Houdini,” “Training Season,” and “Illusion.” All three instantly became hits and topped the charts. Based on her past albums, I expect the rest of the album to follow.

I’ve always listened to her music since her first album came out. However, these past few months I’ve noticed I have her music on repeat more frequently. With a new album on the way, she’s an artist to watch this year.

Tate McRae:

Tate McRae is a Canadian artist best known for her dancing and pop music. She started gaining popularity as a finalist on the television series, “So You Think You Can Dance.”Following this, she signed with RCA Records in 2019. Her music started gaining traction, specifically her song, “You Broke Me First” which became her first mainstream, international hit.

Recently, she has been going viral on TikTok for her live performances of songs on her newest album, “Think Later.” Specifically, she went viral for her performances at the NHL All-Star game and iHeartRadio Music Awards. She is currently on a world tour for her album “Think Later,” which started only a week ago on April 17.

I started listening to McRae very recently. My favorite songs from her, “Greedy” and “Exes,” have been added to almost every playlist I have. With a world tour, an increasing number of live performances, and recent popularity on TikTok, I believe this is McRae’s year. She is an artist to watch as she launches from influencer to stardom.

Sabrina Carpenter:

Sabrina Carpenter is an American singer and actress who gained popularity as a Disney star on her show “Girl Meets World.” She has been in several other television shows and movies. However, she’s also had great success in the music industry. She signed on with Hollywood Records and released music with them from 2014 to 2021 until she signed on with Universal Music Group’s Island Records.

Carpenter has had five released albums, her most recent being “Emails I Can’t Send.” This album went viral for its song, “Nonsense,” which Carpenter ends with an improved, unique verse for every live performance. She recently finished opening for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” where she opened for its Latin America, Australia, and Singapore shows.

Although Carpenter isn’t as new to the industry as Lipa and McRae, her success has been booming following her switch to Island Records. Having just opened for music sensation Taylor Swift, finished her own “Emails I Can’t Send” tour, new trending single “Espresso,” been asked to perform at Coachella, and two new movies in production; Carpenter is a great artist to watch for in 2024 as her fame is still on the rise and will be launched by these recent features.

Dove Cameron:

Dove Cameron, another former Disney star, is an American singer and actress who has been in a plethora of TV shows, movies, and musicals. She got her fame on her show “Liv and Maddie,” as well as in the starring role of Mal in Disney’s three-film musical series “Descendants.” She has moved on from Disney to pursue other things, especially her goth/pop music career with Columbia’s Disruptor Records.

In 2022, she was named the AMA Artist of the Year following the release of her singles “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast” from her first studio album “Alchemical: Volume I.” Her song “Boyfriend” went certified platinum and peaked in the top 200 of the Billboard Hot 100. Continuing the success, her song “Breakfast” went viral on TikTok and won multiple MTV Awards. The full album was released on December 1, 2023, and “Alchemical: Volume II” is expected to be released sometime this year.

I’ve been a fan of Cameron ever since I was a kid watching Disney Channel and her songs have been some of my favorites ever since. I love the goth/op vibe she has started to help become more popular and it’s currently one of my favorite genres. I believe she’s an artist to watch as her upcoming album is slated to be a huge success.

Rachel Zegler:

Rachel Zegler is an American singer and actress who got her fame playing Maria in Steven Spielberg’s musical adaptation of “West Side Story.” She claimed the role her senior year of high school and went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. Following this, she played Anthea in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” She is currently set to be in two more films: “Y2K” by Kyle Mooney and “Spellbound,” an animated musical set to release on Netflix later this year.

Although she has yet to release an official, personal album, her work on “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” in which she mainly sings solo, charted in many different countries. Fans of Zegler even convinced Lionsgate to release studio versions of songs from the film that were not originally released. On April 3, she posted a snippet to Instagram hinting at an album. The snippet showed an audio track titled, “The Hill (First Writing Session)” with audio of a guitar played over it. The short video left fans speculating in the comments about an album or single release.

I’ve always been a fan of “The Hunger Games” franchise and that’s where I originally learned about Ziegler. I loved her performance in the prequel and listened to her songs from it frequently. Her vocals are outstanding and I would love an album from her. With hints towards an album and her newfound success, I believe she’s an artist to watch in 2024. If she releases an album, I fully believe it would top the charts.