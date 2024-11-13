Why AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” should be at the top of your Watch List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

Even though the magic of Halloween has come and gone, for many adrenaline-seekers, the spell the horror genre has never goes away. If you’re looking for your next thrill, this is the perfect time to indulge in the infamy of an undead ensemble cast with the AMC+ adaptation of Anne Rice’s classic vampire chronicles.

Setting the Stage

AMC’s “Interview With The Vampire” is a frame narrative that opens in modern day Dubai as journalist Daniel Molloy interviews Louis de Pointe du Lac, a vampire he first encountered in the 1970’s. While the details of how they met remains a shrouded mystery to be unfolded throughout the show, the interview gives Louis the chance to tell the story of his life, death and journey with hectic companion Lestat deLioncourt, young vampire Claudia and the ancient vampire Armand.

Synopsis

Louis’ story begins in the early 1910’s when he is still a human living in New Orleans. Being a person of color in Louisiana, he faces racial discrimination living in the South during the Jim Crow South and fights this obstacle in all aspects of his life, including the business world as he tries be seen as equal by his white colleagues. He meets Lestat — a chaotically charismatic, French vampire — in the midst of New Orleans, and he brings companionship, conflict and an ear of confidence to Louis’ life. As the charming yet chaotic story of his companionship with Lestat progresses, so does his relationship with humanity and morals as he adapts to eternity and immortality.

The rest you will have to find out (I’ve already said too much).

the cast of the coven

As far as ensemble casts go, this show wins the prize for the wildest and most morally corrupt — what else would you expect from a horror show about vampires?

They become so detached from humanity that anything and anyone is fair game. People love to say “all is fair in love and war,” but these characters actually act on this idea. No one is safe and everyone knows it.

Both Jacob Anderson (Louis) and Sam Reid (Lestat) have been praised by critics and horror fanatics alike for bringing these testy vampires to life and showcasing the fine line between love and obsession. Their portrayals are hilariously tragic and hell-fueled all at once and will have you both hating and loving their developing dynamic. Duality is drama.

What really makes this show enthralling is the ensemble as a whole. The group really bounces off of each other to build undeniable chemistry and every single character brings another layer of nuance, so if you like morally gray characters and twisting plotlines, this show has both.

(There’s also an actual love triangle).

Revamping Vampire Media

Discussing Discrimination

Vampirism in media has a long history and is commonly connected to themes of wealth and power as typically represented by dominant groups holding power over marginalized groups. This show builds upon this idea of discrimination in a way that is deeply tied to humanity instead of monstrosity, making its threads of morality digestible for the viewer. Themes of racial discrimination run through this show’s veins, giving a spotlight on issues typically not discussed by vampire tales.

Vampirism actually originates from colonialism in ancient societies, but have been turned glamorous by Hollywood. While this show certainly makes its characters endearing and alluring, centering on themes of discrimination brings the tale back the roots of vampirism and provides a great opportunity to explore how being a person of color has its challenges no matter the century.

LGBTQ+ Representation

The show follows LGBTQ+ characters, with every main character being of a queer identity in one way or another, so themes of homophobia and prejudice are a huge part of the show as well. While this may seem like a divergence from the typical vampire tale — an older man seducing a young vulnerable woman — some of the earliest vampire novels actually follow queer characters, making “Interview with the Vampire” a call back to older literary themes that have been reinvented over time. Characters tackle shame, guilt and reconciliation with themselves, their identities and the actions they take.

“Interview with the vampire” (AMC)

The group of vampires and the centuries of drama they carry will have your heart racing as romance unfolds into jealousy and broken loyalty. Emotional turmoil mixes with themes of family, societal history and racial discrimination to make this show of the undead connect to life and what it truly means to love, lose and atone along the way. Grab your friends when the sun sets to watch “Interview with the Vampire” and you may just find yourself charmed into watching it all night.