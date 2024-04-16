Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

With sun-kissed days and starlit nights slowly yet surely approaching for Ohio State students, it’s time for us to begin curating our summer playlists!

To elevate your summer vibes, we’ve curated a summer playlist blending throwbacks with the latest hits, creating a euphoric “sunshine serenade” that’s perfect for unwinding after studies have concluded and vacation adventures have begun. 

“Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves 
“Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest
“Life is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts
“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
“Clarity” by Zedd, Foxes
“Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles 
“Time to Pretend” by MGMT
“Good Days” by SZA
“Bye Bye Bye” by *NYSNC 
“8TEEN” by Khalid 
“Summer of ‘69” by Bryan Adams
“Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)” by Daft Punk
“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin 
“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac
“Les Champs-Elysées” by Joe Dassin
“Barcelona” by George Ezra
“Paris” by The Chainsmokers
“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2
“Paradise” by Coldplay 
“Paper Planes” by M.I.A. 
“She’s So Gone” by Naomi Scott
“Doses & Mimosas” by Cherub 
“Young Dumb & Broke” by Khalid 
“Replay” by Iyaz 
“Maria” by Justin Bieber 
Roughly an hour and a half long, this playlist is perfect for a quick ride down the open road, cruising with the windows down, the wind in your hair and the music cranked up to the max. 

Indulge in the classics, relish the early 2000s nostalgia and groove to the latest hits with our “sunshine serenade” playlist. It’s the perfect soundtrack for basking in vitamin D and unwinding in style after a year of rigorous academics!

Brooke is a second-year at Ohio State studying journalism and criminology. She is a reporter for The Lantern, a writer for Her Campus, and journalist for Parent and Family Relations where she writes Department Debriefs, a project widely acknowledged by other universities and Ohio State offices. Her hobbies include reading, hiking, rewatching "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" until all her tears are dried and smelling fall candles while wishing it was October.
Hi! My name is Judith, and I'm a Political Science major and History minor. I was born in Spain and moved to the US in 2011. Since then, I have lived in three different states and am now pursuing a bachelor's degree at OSU and preparing for my (hopeful) future in law school.