This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

With sun-kissed days and starlit nights slowly yet surely approaching for Ohio State students, it’s time for us to begin curating our summer playlists!

To elevate your summer vibes, we’ve curated a summer playlist blending throwbacks with the latest hits, creating a euphoric “sunshine serenade” that’s perfect for unwinding after studies have concluded and vacation adventures have begun.

“Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves “Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest “Life is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Clarity” by Zedd, Foxes “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles “Time to Pretend” by MGMT “Good Days” by SZA Photo by Yoann Boyer from Unsplash “Bye Bye Bye” by *NYSNC “8TEEN” by Khalid “Summer of ‘69” by Bryan Adams “Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)” by Daft Punk “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac “Les Champs-Elysées” by Joe Dassin Photo by Pedro Lastra from Unsplash “Barcelona” by George Ezra “Paris” by The Chainsmokers “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2 “Paradise” by Coldplay “Paper Planes” by M.I.A. “She’s So Gone” by Naomi Scott Photo by Matteo Vistocco from Unsplash “Doses & Mimosas” by Cherub “Young Dumb & Broke” by Khalid “Replay” by Iyaz “Maria” by Justin Bieber

Roughly an hour and a half long, this playlist is perfect for a quick ride down the open road, cruising with the windows down, the wind in your hair and the music cranked up to the max.

Indulge in the classics, relish the early 2000s nostalgia and groove to the latest hits with our “sunshine serenade” playlist. It’s the perfect soundtrack for basking in vitamin D and unwinding in style after a year of rigorous academics!