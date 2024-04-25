Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” Album: My Thoughts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who would also consider herself a “tortured poet,” I have been eager to listen to Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” album since the moment she announced it at this year’s Grammys. But at 4 a.m. on April 19, my brain wasn’t functioning well enough to comprehend lines like, “sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I’ll never see.” Now, I’ve listened to “The Tortured Poets Department” many, many times, so here are my thoughts on some of the tracks!

I think this song was the perfect way to start off the album. I’m thankful Post Malone didn’t get the Lana Del Rey treatment because his voice works so well with Swift’s. At first, I didn’t know if this was the best choice for the first single, but now I love it! Also, the concept and visuals in the music video were amazing! Favorite line: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.” Photo by Travis Grossen from Unsplash

The first thought I had while listening to this track was, “Same.” Despite the fact that “The Tortured Poets Department” is definitely a “sad” album, I noticed that in a few of the songs where she sings about her miseries, she delivers it in an upbeat, funny way. The line, “I might just die, it would make no difference,” is hilarious to me because it is such an incredibly dramatic reaction to wanting to be with someone you can’t have. But hey — we’ve all been there. Also, “Down Bad” is so catchy that it was stuck in my head before I even knew any of the lyrics. Favorite line: “How dare you think it’s romantic, leaving me safe and stranded.” Photo by Mayur Gala from Unsplash

In the least dramatic way possible, listening to this song for the first time gave me a heart attack. We all already knew this track was going to be gut-wrenching because of the call back to “London Boy,” but this surpassed every expectation I had. The reason I love Taylor Swift so much is because she is a lyrical genius, and “So Long, London” is a perfect example of that. It’s almost impossible to pick a favorite line. The pace, buildup to the bridge and the pain in her voice are absolutely breathtaking. Right now, it is my second favorite song on the album. Favorite line: “You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days.” Photo by Lucas Davies from Unsplash

I love this song because it is completely different from anything else she’s released before. Swift has dealt with so much criticism throughout her career, and you can feel her anger in “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” Every time she yells in this song, I get goosebumps. It really reminds me of Lucy Gray Baird in, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.” Favorite line: “Is it a wonder I broke? Let’s hear one more joke.” Photo by Raph_PH distributed under CC BY 2.0

When Swift first released the track list, everyone was speculating that “loml” was going to stand for “loss of my life” instead of “love of my life.” Unfortunately for all of the heartbroken listeners, we were right. Once again, this song is another perfect example of her lyrical genius. When she sang the last line, “You’re the loss of my life,” it felt like a punch in the gut. Three of my friends instantly texted me and said, “We were right!” Along with the lyrics, the piano and the shakiness in her voice immediately bring me to tears every time. Favorite line: “I felt aglow like this never before and never since.” Photo by Kelly Sikkema from Unsplash

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” is my absolute favorite track on the entire album. In my opinion, this bridge is one of the best — if not the best — bridges she’s ever written (it might even beat the “illicit affairs” bridge). The entire song is line after line of genius heartbreaking, angry lyrics. The first time I listened to it, I just sat there with my mouth wide open the entire time. Plus, I love the social media trend where people send this to the “smallest man who ever lived” in their own lives. Favorite line(s): “In 50 years will all this be declassified? And you’ll confess why you did it. And I’ll say, ‘Good riddance.’” Photo by Moritz Kindler from Unsplash

This track perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being love-bombed and then being left alone and confused. I can feel the very specific pain of trying to move on, but you still have so many unanswered questions. I also love the way she named the bar she saw him go into “The Black Dog,” but then also used a black dog as a metaphor throughout the song. Favorite line: “Old habits die screaming.” Tiffany Meh / Spoon

The first thing I said about “imgonnagetyouback” was, “Omg, this is so me.” Eek. It’s okay, we all have our moments of delusion. This song is so funny and so catchy. It reminds me a lot of “get him back!” by Olivia Rodrigo. (Actually, there are many who think Swift should give her credit.) Favorite line: “Small talk, big love. Act like I don’t care what you did.” Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash

This song describes the devastating feeling of loving someone for a long time, and then realizing that they have changed into someone you can’t love anymore. By repeating, “And I just watched it happen,” she describes how nothing, not even being with other people, is more painful than knowing you just aren’t right for each other anymore. So many of these lines left me absolutely speechless — it’s almost impossible to pick a favorite. Favorite line(s): “If you wanna break my cold, cold heart, just say, ‘I loved you the way that you were.’” & “You said some things that I can’t unabsorb. You turned me into an idea of sorts.” Unsplash