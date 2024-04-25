Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” Album: My Thoughts

As someone who would also consider herself a “tortured poet,” I have been eager to listen to Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” album since the moment she announced it at this year’s Grammys. But at 4 a.m. on April 19, my brain wasn’t functioning well enough to comprehend lines like, “sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I’ll never see.” Now, I’ve listened to “The Tortured Poets Department” many, many times, so here are my thoughts on some of the tracks!
- “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)“
I think this song was the perfect way to start off the album. I’m thankful Post Malone didn’t get the Lana Del Rey treatment because his voice works so well with Swift’s. At first, I didn’t know if this was the best choice for the first single, but now I love it! Also, the concept and visuals in the music video were amazing!
Favorite line: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.”
- “Down Bad“
The first thought I had while listening to this track was, “Same.” Despite the fact that “The Tortured Poets Department” is definitely a “sad” album, I noticed that in a few of the songs where she sings about her miseries, she delivers it in an upbeat, funny way. The line, “I might just die, it would make no difference,” is hilarious to me because it is such an incredibly dramatic reaction to wanting to be with someone you can’t have. But hey — we’ve all been there. Also, “Down Bad” is so catchy that it was stuck in my head before I even knew any of the lyrics.
Favorite line: “How dare you think it’s romantic, leaving me safe and stranded.”
- “So Long, London“
In the least dramatic way possible, listening to this song for the first time gave me a heart attack. We all already knew this track was going to be gut-wrenching because of the call back to “London Boy,” but this surpassed every expectation I had. The reason I love Taylor Swift so much is because she is a lyrical genius, and “So Long, London” is a perfect example of that. It’s almost impossible to pick a favorite line. The pace, buildup to the bridge and the pain in her voice are absolutely breathtaking. Right now, it is my second favorite song on the album.
Favorite line: “You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days.”
- “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?“
I love this song because it is completely different from anything else she’s released before. Swift has dealt with so much criticism throughout her career, and you can feel her anger in “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” Every time she yells in this song, I get goosebumps. It really reminds me of Lucy Gray Baird in, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”
Favorite line: “Is it a wonder I broke? Let’s hear one more joke.”
- “loml“
When Swift first released the track list, everyone was speculating that “loml” was going to stand for “loss of my life” instead of “love of my life.” Unfortunately for all of the heartbroken listeners, we were right. Once again, this song is another perfect example of her lyrical genius. When she sang the last line, “You’re the loss of my life,” it felt like a punch in the gut. Three of my friends instantly texted me and said, “We were right!” Along with the lyrics, the piano and the shakiness in her voice immediately bring me to tears every time.
Favorite line: “I felt aglow like this never before and never since.”
- “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived“
“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” is my absolute favorite track on the entire album. In my opinion, this bridge is one of the best — if not the best — bridges she’s ever written (it might even beat the “illicit affairs” bridge). The entire song is line after line of genius heartbreaking, angry lyrics. The first time I listened to it, I just sat there with my mouth wide open the entire time. Plus, I love the social media trend where people send this to the “smallest man who ever lived” in their own lives.
Favorite line(s): “In 50 years will all this be declassified? And you’ll confess why you did it. And I’ll say, ‘Good riddance.’”
- “The Black Dog“
This track perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being love-bombed and then being left alone and confused. I can feel the very specific pain of trying to move on, but you still have so many unanswered questions. I also love the way she named the bar she saw him go into “The Black Dog,” but then also used a black dog as a metaphor throughout the song.
Favorite line: “Old habits die screaming.”
- “imgonnagetyouback“
The first thing I said about “imgonnagetyouback” was, “Omg, this is so me.” Eek. It’s okay, we all have our moments of delusion. This song is so funny and so catchy. It reminds me a lot of “get him back!” by Olivia Rodrigo. (Actually, there are many who think Swift should give her credit.)
Favorite line: “Small talk, big love. Act like I don’t care what you did.”
- “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus“
This song describes the devastating feeling of loving someone for a long time, and then realizing that they have changed into someone you can’t love anymore. By repeating, “And I just watched it happen,” she describes how nothing, not even being with other people, is more painful than knowing you just aren’t right for each other anymore. So many of these lines left me absolutely speechless — it’s almost impossible to pick a favorite.
Favorite line(s): “If you wanna break my cold, cold heart, just say, ‘I loved you the way that you were.’” & “You said some things that I can’t unabsorb. You turned me into an idea of sorts.”
- “ThanK you aIMee“
I was not expecting a Kim Kardashian diss track on “The Tortured Poets Department”, but here we are with “thanK you aIMee.” Swift was obviously holding these feelings in for a very long time, and she let it all out. “Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman, but she used to say she wished that you were dead.” OMG?! While she was being a horrible person, Taylor was building her career?! Changing her name in the song so that her kids will come home singing it?! Yeah, Taylor won.
Favorite line: “I wrote a thousand songs that you find uncool. I built a legacy that you can’t undo.”
I planned to review every track on “The Tortured Poets Department”, but after Taylor released “The Anthology,” I realized it would take just as long to read this article as it would to listen to all 31 songs on the album. In my opinion, it feels like a mix of “folklore” and “Midnights,” so I can see why it isn’t for everyone, but it is definitely one of my favorites. “The Tortured Poets Department” might not beat “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” due to the nostalgia factor, but it is a strong second for me!