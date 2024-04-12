OSU Spring Game Outfit Ideas: Spring into Style

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Choosing an outfit that you feel comfortable and confident in can drastically impact your day. We have all been stuck with the feeling of not knowing what to wear and not liking any of the piles of clothes we have. With the OSU Spring Game and (hopefully) warm weather approaching tomorrow, it is time to find the perfect game-day outfit!

Shoes

Starting from bottom to top, a good pair of shoes can transform an outfit. A pair of red shoes could be a bold statement to show your love for Ohio State. The New Balance 550s are a personal favorite and come in various color options. Another trendy option could be a pair of cowgirl boots. I thrifted the cutest pair of red cowgirl boots for $10, and I will definitely be wearing them this Saturday!

PANTS

A good pair of pants is crucial when picking out an outfit. Denim is currently trending — from jeans to skirts, everyone is loving the 80’s vibe. A cute pair of mom jeans or a denim skirt can elevate your look! It can be challenging to find the perfect pair of jeans, but my favorite pair that I recommend to my friends is the Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean. If you have watched “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” these jeans fit the same way.

Tops

With the weather being nice, a cute tank top could add to your game-day outfit. A cute Ohio State tank can show your love for OSU while looking fashionable. There are also so many OSU t-shirts that are waiting to be thrifted. These can be worn oversized or cropped to your liking! A recent trend that looks super cute is cutting t-shirts around the neckline to give an off-the-shoulder look. Also, if you haven’t checked out Pitaya on High Street, they have the cutest pieces. From fun clothes to basics, I have found so many staple items that I now wear every day.

JACKETs

Adding a leather jacket to your outfit can completely transform your outfit. Leather jackets can be very expensive, and as a broke college student, I need to save money where I can. I recommend going to thrift stores nearby to find the perfect leather piece. A traditional black leather jacket should be a staple in everyone’s closet, but I also thrifted the most perfect red leather jacket that has gotten so many compliments.

Photo via Princess Polly

accessories

Adding accessories can turn a boring outfit into a whole new look. Starting with hair accessories, a cute red bow or headband can add to any look. Ribbon is so affordable and trendy to accessorize with. A cute pair of sunglasses can be the finishing touch to your look all while being stylish and protective.

Canva

Remember to have fun with what you wear. Your style is unique to you! No matter your outfit, it is important to feel confident in what you’re wearing. Check out this Pinterest board I created for some visual inspiration!

Go Bucks!