My Favorite Albums Right Now: An Outlet During Finals Season

Harika Kosaraju
With finals season approaching, it is more important than ever to make sure we have an outlet that helps us remain calm. Music is one of those outlets for me, which is why I have compiled a list of my favorite albums right now!

GUTS (Spilled)” by Olivia Rodrigo

Back in September, Olivia spilled her guts in her second album “GUTS,” which spoke to all the broken-hearted teenage girls. However, Olivia puts the pieces back together with her latest deluxe drop, “GUTS (spilled).” Her newest songs “stranger,” “scared of my guitar” and “girl i’ve always been” center on an acoustic sound, while “obsessed” and “so american” follow sounds that fall into the pop rock genre. 

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” by Chappell Roan

While Olivia Rodrigo embarked on her “GUTS” World Tour, one of her many opening acts caught my eye: Chappell Roan. Chappell Roan’s debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” is filled with bold melodies and lyrics that fall into the genre of queer pop. 

Recommended songs: “Femininomenon,” “Red Wine Supernova,” “Casual,” “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” and “Naked in Manhattan.”

Bewitched” by Laufey

While Laufey’s music differs from the pop genre of the previous artists, her jazz-pop has a beautiful sound that brings peace to anyone who listens. From heartbreak and unrequited love to growing up as a person of color, Laufey touches on deeper themes that reflect her experiences in a collection of tranquil tunes. 

Recommended songs: “Dreamer,” “Lovesick,” “Promise,” “From the Start,” “Serendipity,” “Letter to My 13-Year-Old Self” and “Bewitched.”

The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift

In Taylor Swift’s latest album “The Tortured Poets Department,” the black and white theme clearly flows through her lyricism dealing with the pain of heartbreak and crumbling relationships. While this album has sparked a series of debates and discussions, Taylor makes it evident this album is for herself. 

Recommended Songs: “Down Bad,” “So Long, London,” “Florida!!!” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “The Alchemy,” “How Did It End?” and “So High School.”

Don’t Forget Me” by Maggie Rogers

Lastly — but definitely not least — Maggie Rogers stunned us all with her third studio album “Don’t Forget Me.” The acoustic sounds of indie pop mixed with Maggie’s raw voice create the perfect beat for a warm day outside. The album itself follows the feeling of being in a different place in life compared to friends, which is most apparent in her title song “Don’t Forget Me.”

Recommended Songs: “It Was Coming All Along,” “Drunk,” “The Kill,” “On and On and On” and “Don’t Forget Me.”

