My Fall Playlist as the Zodiac Signs

Fall is just not complete without the perfect playlist, and girlhood is just not complete without hyper fixating on astrology! Here are my fall song essentials as the zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21st – April 20th): “Bags” by Clairo

This bedroom-pop anthem is all about falling for someone and being scared to tell them, which is such an Aries move. Clairo says she should keep her emotions to herself because she knows the muse would make fun of her, encapsulating the tension between an Aries’ hopeless romanticism and protection of their ego.

taurus (April 21st – May 20th): “Two Ghosts” by Harry Styles

This staple track from heartthrob Harry Styles captures the story of ex-lovers who reflect on the internal changes they’ve faced due to heartbreak. The chill and stripped-down production paired with the melancholy and observant lyricism is surely the mark of a Taurus.

Gemini (May 21st – June 20th): “Drew Barrymore” by Sza

This hauntingly relatable song describes an unbalanced relationship causing insecurity and self-doubt. This mutable sign represents an ability to adjust to new circumstances just as SZA is able to change herself for love. The curious and overthinking tendencies of a Gemini are reflected in the self-interrogating lyrics.

Cancer (June 21st – July 21st): “Dark Red” by Steve Lacy

This catchy bop highlights a Cancer’s intuition within the first line when he says that something bad is going to happen even though he doesn’t know what it is. Despite knowing a bad thing is coming, Lacy begs his lover to stay by his side which is very typical of the overly committed, loving and slightly desperate Cancer.

Leo (July 22nd – Aug. 21st): “Pretty Boy” by The Neighbourhood

This heartwarming love song describes an unwavering love and pride for a partner. The confidence and generosity of a Leo shines through the lyrics promising protection and devotion. From lyrics of skies set ablaze to unbeating hearts, the dramatic theatrics of a Leo in love are not missed.

Virgo (Aug. 22nd – Sept. 21st): “Roslyn” by Bon Iver ft. st. Vincent

This “Twilight” soundtrack classic evokes a uniquely nostalgic and existential emotion, which is exactly what it feels like to talk to a Virgo. The melancholy sound paired with poetic lyricism about human mortality and the fear of the future encapsulates a Virgo’s inquisitive nature. Plus, Bella Swan is a virgo, so it only makes sense.

Libra (Sept. 22nd – Oct. 21st): “We Fell in Love in October” by Girl in Red

This iconic indie-rock piece is as Libra as it gets. Other than the fact that October is the month of Libras (sorry Scorpios) it represents the charm and harmony of the sign. The artistic and fair-minded Libra would so take the opportunity to simply admire the innate beauty of the season and their lover. Also, they are the sign of the goddess of love, Aphrodite. It’s fate!

Scorpio (Oct. 22nd – Nov. 21st): “Dealer” by Lana Del Rey

This emotional ballad about a toxic relationship reflects the passion and drama of a Scorpio. Lana Del Rey belting that she doesn’t want to live is something I’ve heard come out of a Scorpio’s mouth at least once a day. The ability to say no to enabling the bad decisions made by someone you love is the bravery of a Scorpio. Telling everyone about their mistakes is the pettiness of a Scorpio too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22nd – Dec. 21st): “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac

This timeless hit is about a mystic muse whose beauty and confidence feels like a haunting fantasy, just like a Sagittarius. The independent, adventurous and non-committal tendencies of a girl who takes to the sky like a bird is desired by many– just like a Sagittarius. This sign and this song are just so effortlessly cool.

Capricorn (Dec. 22nd – Jan. 20th): “Pink Matter” by Frank OceaN ft André 3000

This reflective and intimate track represents the inner workings of a Capricorn’s brain. The song asks existential questions about the brain, anatomy, desire and fantasy alongside the chords of a funky guitar. This dichotomy reflects the cool, collected and slightly awkward outside exterior paired with the hyperaware and ambitious inner nature of a Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 21st – Feb. 19th): “Can’t catch me now” by Olivia Rodrigo

This pop ballad from the “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” soundtrack is Aquarius all the way. Aquarius is all about self-expression, and when you meet them they are unforgettable. As Rodrigo says, you’ll see her face everywhere but you’ll never be able to catch her, which is the perfect description for this free-spirited and slightly detatched sign.

Pisces (Feb. 20th – March 20th): “Holy Ground” by taylor Swift

This Swifitie anthem is the embodiment of the imaginative Pisces. This song looks back on a past relationship with a unique sense of appreciation and love for the memories that were shared. This matches perfectly with the emotional and caring Pisces. Swift describes the relationship taking off faster than a green light, which represents the impulsive nature of the sign.