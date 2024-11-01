Ohio Hidden Gems: Gramercy Books and Kittie’s Cakes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

While bed-rotting on a fall break afternoon, I began to crave a short but sweet spontaneous adventure to a place I’d never been before, to find some hidden gems near Columbus. Quickly typing in the phrase “nearby bookshops,” I came across images of a small but colorful store lined with shelves of books lying in the very heart of Bexley, a small city in Ohio.

With the slow decline of bookshops, it’s refreshing to see how Gramercy Books, a small, locally-owned indie bookstore, has kept the art of literature alive in its roots. With genres ranging from self-help and architecture to young adult fiction and political science, Gramercy has a book for everyone. Tables lined with trinkets and collectibles greet you as you enter the door, including painted Taylor Swift-themed coasters, cat pins and more.

However, the common area at the back of the store immediately attracted my attention, with a rocking chair to simply sit and read. After scouring the aisles for an hour, I picked up the popular self-help book “Big Magic” by Elizabeth Gilbert and a Gramercy-themed tote bag as a souvenir of my experience. Following my visit, I felt invigorated and inspired to begin reading again following a long-time slump.

One cannot leave this quaint bookstore without going into the café and pastry shop next door, Kittie’s Cakes. This lively and colorful café is lined with bags of coffee beans, pitchers and milk where baristas carefully craft the drinks. Their seasonal menu has many options, but my personal favorite has to be their snickerdoodle latte with a twist of cinnamon and coffee for any espresso lover. The warmth and local feel of this café provided a perfect sweet treat to kick off the fall season and explore Bexley.

My takeaway was clear after this adventure: when you’re feeling stuck, explore the unique local businesses that enrich our communities. Ohio is home to countless charming spots that support local employers and offer a refreshing change of pace. Just in 2014, Columbus was named “a secret foodie city” by Forbes, according to The Lantern.

As a college student who thrives off little wonders and hidden gems, the resurgence of bookshops and cafés perfectly complements the spirit of autumn. Whether you’re in Ohio for a brief visit or an extended stay, be sure to check out Gramercy Books and Kittie’s Cakes – they’re truly must-visit destinations!