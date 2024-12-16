The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For most of us, the holidays are a time to receive and give gifts, eat delicious homemade food and spend time with family. As college students, this break is the time where we get to be stress free for about a month before getting back into the spring semester.

While it is a wonderful opportunity to be home and enjoy our time together, I think it is important to think about others during the holidays as well. There are some who don’t have warm homemade meals, Christmas gifts or a home to return to when it gets dark. When I was in high school, I volunteered weekly for all of my different clubs and organizations, so during my first semester at OSU, I felt like I was missing something important.

I have compiled a list of places to volunteer that run on national organizations along with places to volunteer in Columbus for anytime over the break or during next semester that you feel like giving your time to those in need. Also remember, while giving your time to helping others is great, not everyone has that time to give! Each of these organizations also have a tab to donate to if that is easier or more accessible.

places to go on break

Salvation Army is an organization that helps those in need: homeless individuals, those in poverty and those stuck in abusive households. They run many food pantries, organize soup kitchens and restore hope and community.

Feeding America is an organization that is mainly a network of food banks and pantries nationwide. These places are extremely easy to donate to, and by doing so you not only provide meals to those in need, but also restore hope and dignity to families struggling to put food on the table, helping them build a brighter, more secure future.

Habitat For Humanity is an organization that helps families build and renovate places to call home. Every home renovated or built brings a family closer to having a safe, stable place to live, creating memories that can last a lifetime and providing a strong foundation for their future.

for the holidays

Toys For Tots is a marine corps run organization that helps deliver toys to disadvantaged children around the holidays, making sure all children are happy on Christmas morning.

Salvation Army has a partnership with some major grocery stores around the U.S. They have online registries or real trees in the stores. You can shop for specific kids and families, drop off their gifts and fill a family with joy!

COlumbus-specific

Franklin County Children Services has many holiday-specific volunteer opportunities. They donate toys and food, sponsor children, hold toy drives and provide online donation opportunities. When it’s not the holidays, Franklin County Children Services continues to be a place to help disadvantaged children.

Community Shelter Board is a non-profit organization that focuses on homelessness prevention, shelters, street and community outreach, rapid re-housing and permanent supportive housing year-round.

Columbus Dream Center focuses on providing a safe place for individuals to come for youth programs, free meals and to socialize. The dream center also does community outreach with helping with trash, giving out hygiene items and giving out food items.

tis’ the season!

As the year comes to an end and we are enjoying our time with family and friends, take a moment to think of others. You can find ways to help a family or individual in need with a simple search or by coming back to this article!

We have the opportunity to extend kindness to those who may need it most. Whether it’s through donating to a cause, volunteering your time or simply spreading awareness, every little bit counts. My favorite places to volunteer, donate or even just learn more about are the Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity, and one that I definitely want to volunteer at soon is the Columbus Dream Center!

As you enjoy your time off this season, consider how you can make an impact. The organizations listed here are just a few of the countless ways to give back, reminding us all that the spirit of the holidays lies not just in what we receive, but in what we give.