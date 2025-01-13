The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

GalaxyCon Columbus is a convention held for one weekend every December. Artists, gamers and cosplayers from all different fandoms come to meet their favorite celebrities and cosplayers, shop unique fan art and attend wrestling matches and cosplay contests. This was my second year attending, and I had an amazing time. Here’s a look at my highlights from GalaxyCon Columbus 2024!

At the convention, the “Artist Alley” exhibition hall was packed to the brim with talented artists. Products included art prints in many styles and sizes, featuring art from nearly every fandom you can think of. My siblings and I saw fun tote bags and pillows covered with celebrity faces and goofy slogans, a variety of pins, keychains and stickers as well as lots of Funko Pops and figurines. In addition to signed celebrity photos, some of these other items even came autographed. Artists sold helmets from “Star Wars,” “Fallout” and “Call of Duty,” as well as weapons yielded by Jedi, Straw Hat Pirates and the Avengers. There were clothes and jewelry as well, and my brother even bought a Behelit necklace from the manga, “Berserk.” I bought a “Demon Slayer” sweatshirt from an exhibitor who created their own anime merch, and a locket shaped like the book “The Outsiders.” I love the exhibition hall because you can support amazing artists and buy unique items you can’t find anywhere else. My siblings and I walked around it for hours and I still don’t think we saw everything. If you’re a big spender, you can buy huge prints or intricate prop recreations, but if you want to shop without breaking the bank, there are a ton of affordable trinkets, pins, stickers and art prints; there’s something for everyone! GalaxyCon shopping was also perfect for getting last-minute holiday gifts for friends.

While my siblings and I didn’t spend too much time in these areas, there was a room off to the side with computers and arcade games for the gamers in attendance. The tattoo artists had a huge setup of tattoo chairs and flip-books of designs. GalaxyCon also invited many celebrity wrestler guests, with a wrestling ring set up and events held throughout the weekend. Last year, I went to a cosplay wrestling event where I saw the Toys “R” Us Geoffrey the Giraffe fight Star-Lord! View this post on Instagram A post shared by AfroDuck Studios (@afroduckstudios)

