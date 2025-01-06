The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston is a city full of incredible food, fascinating museums, amazing music and vibrant nightlife. There is no better place for a girls’ trip, no matter the time of year, because there is so much to do and see. My roommate and I spent a week in Boston after surviving our first finals week in college. Here are some of our favorite places we visited.

Modern Pastry’s Secret basement

If you want to deviate from the common tourist experience and you’re the kind of person who gets excited about finding hidden spots, this place will be one of the coolest parts of your trip. Nestled in the heart of the North End’s Little Italy, Modern Pastry is famous for its incredible cannolis. However, if you venture to one of their side doors, you will discover stairs down to a small basement that houses incredible pasta and festive pistachio martinis. This place was by far my favorite discovery. The exclusivity of such a hidden gem makes the experience so much more exciting. Whether you drink or not, this is definitely a spot everyone will love.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

I have been to many museums around the world, including the Louvre in Paris, The National Gallery in London and the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City. No museum has come close to comparing to the Isabella Stewart Garner Museum in Boston. The building is an architectural masterpiece inspired by Isabella’s love for Venice and includes a beautiful courtyard garden at its center. You are immediately hit with the floral scents coming from the many plants included in this horticultural work of art. Walking through each room, you will find a mixture of Buddhist carvings, renaissance paintings and her own chapel. Each room is vibrant and filled to the brim with art. Bright patterned wallpapers, intricate tapestries and gold furniture make this museum an experience like no other. The abundance of Isabella’s collection and the stories behind each piece make this place a story of human creativity.

Figs Restaurant

My mom lived in Boston while she was getting her master’s degree at Boston University, so she insisted that I had to get a pizza at Figs by Todd English. You will get the chance to walk through Beacon Hill’s small streets filled with different shops and markets before you arrive at this small restaurant nestled in the middle of it all. They have an open kitchen which allows you to watch your pizza being made before it’s popped into a wood fire oven. The best item on the menu is their fig and prosciutto pizza, which my mom swears has been memorable for the past 26 years. The ambiance is somewhat upscale and the building itself hasn’t been changed since it opened, making it a charming and cozy spot for a meal.

Live music

There are so many places you can go to listen to live music in Boston. It’s one of my favorite things to do, especially in such a big city. The Bibop is a fun Irish pub with live music seven days a week. My roommate and I went on a Sunday night and got to listen to Irish folk music, which was definitely a new and fun experience for both of us. They had good pub food and their steak fries were the perfect snack while we listened to music.

Another perfect spot was the Beehive. It’s more upscale than the Bibop, which houses different small artists and bands each night. Their Jazz concerts are amazing and the ambiance is always good. There will sometimes be a line out the door for this restaurant, especially later in the night when the live music starts. There are so many other incredible spots to try out as well.

Boston is a beautiful city with so much to offer. Flights from Ohio to Boston are affordable, especially if you’re looking to travel with a big group of friends. Between the amazing museums, the great food and many nightlife options, there is always something to do for everyone. If you’re looking for your next girls’ trip location, Boston may be the perfect destination for your group.