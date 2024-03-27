8 Can’t-Miss Spring Events in Columbus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

Spring has finally arrived, so it is time to spend another season celebrating in Columbus, Ohio! There are about six weeks left of the semester, and I’ve got you covered to keep you busy until finals. Read below to learn about upcoming events for students, friends and family on or off campus!

Once Upon A Ball

The Ohio Union Activities Board (OUAB) will host its Once Upon A Ball event on March 28, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.! Held at the Ohio Union, OUAB offers free admission to Ohio State students for Once Upon A Ball. You can get your tickets on the OUAB website! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio Union Activities Board (@ouab) Once Upon A Ball 2023 Recap from OUAB’s Instagram Once Upon A Ball evokes a similar vibe to prom, with music, catering and a red carpet entrance into the Archie Griffin Ballroom in the Ohio Union. In the ballroom, there will be casino games for entertainment. You can also go down to the Performance Hall for karaoke, a photo booth and more food! OUAB encourages formal attire but does not require it for Once Upon A Ball.

Movie on The Oval

Join OUAB for their second-to-last Flicks for Free of the semester: “The Parent Trap!” This event will be held on April 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. on The Oval. There will be lawn games, free food, treats, lawn blankets and, of course, popcorn! The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio Union Activities Board (@ouab) Image from past Movie On The Oval by OUAB

Franklin Park Conservatory: Blooms & Butterflies

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is currently showcasing its Blooms & Butterflies exhibition from now until July 7, 2024. This event is included in the park’s general admission, and as an OSU student, you can buy general admission Franklin Park Conservatory tickets for $7 each from the Ohio Union Information Center on the first floor of the Ohio Union. Two tickets can be purchased per BuckID, so feel free to bring friends and family to embrace this spring season! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Franklin Park Conservatory (@fpconservatory) Butterfly from Blooms & Butterflies at Franklin Park Conservatory

EXPERIENCE THE SOLAR ECLIPSE

A total solar eclipse will occur over Columbus, Ohio around 3:10 p.m. on April 8, 2024. Wherever you are in Columbus, go out and get a pair of eclipse-viewing glasses because the next solar eclipse will not occur until 2099, making the April 8, 2024 event a once-in-a-lifetime sight! Experience Columbus’s webpage provides more details about where to enjoy the solar eclipse. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Experience Columbus (@experiencecolumbus)

Inniswood Metro Gardens & Columbus Park of Roses

There isn’t a better time to go explore a new park than in the springtime. Inniswood Metro Garden is a botanical garden and nature preserve in Westerville, Ohio. Whetstone Park of Roses is a 13-acre rose garden in the Clintonville neighborhood located within Columbus’s Whetstone Park. Grab some snacks and head on over to one of these parks for a walk or a classic picnic in the park! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbus & Franklin County Metro Parks (@cbusmetroparks) Tulips at Inniswood Metro Gardens

Budd’s Bazaar Market

Budd Dairy Food Hall will host its monthly pop-up market, Budd’s Bazaar, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 13, 2024. The market will feature a variety of local vendors and, of course, you can stop for some lunch at the food hall! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Budd Dairy Food Hall (@budddairyfoodhall)

Franklinton Night Market

Go check out another pop-up market on April 19, 2024, and head on over to Franklinton for the street night market! The night market will feature food trucks, local vendors, activities and local art from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on April 19, 2024, at 188 McDowell St., Columbus, OH, 43215. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Franklinton Night Market (@franklintonnightmarket)

Short North Arts Gallery Hop