6 Indie Songs to Help You Brave the Colder Months

Now that it is finally getting colder, Indie music, cozy sweaters, comfort movies and hot coffee in the morning are must-haves. Colder weather and shorter days can make you feel dreary, so if you need a little pick-me-up in the middle of a gloomy day or a song to lean into autumn nostalgia or winter melancholy, I have you covered with the perfect indie playlist. Here are some of my favorite songs for the colder season to make you feel like you’re walking onto the set of a scenic fall film or waking up in Stars Hallow.
- “august” by flipturn
Despite this song being called “August,” it really feels like Autumn. Everything Flipturn makes is doused in nostalgia with so much warmth in their intrumentals and empathy in their lyrics. This has been my favorite song for a few years, and truly nothing compares to the visceral emotion it inspires. For a more relaxed vibe, put on this acoustic version.
- “the idea” by briston maroney
Briston Maroney is always a hit, and his “Ultrapure” album is the perfect quietly stunning addition to your playlist. This song has a rawness to it that is undeniable with its soft lyrics on accepting the love you deserve even when you don’t feel like you should.
- “words i used” by the backseat lovers
The Backseat Lovers’ “Waiting to Spill” album is on repeat all fall and winter. Some songs are more atmospheric, while some are stripped down to just guitar, keys and drums. “Words I Used” is one of the latter, with guitar fingerpicking and breathy high notes making this song whistful, soft and reminiscent — the perfect “little tune.”
- “blink” by the moss
I have no explanation for this except for the fact that it’s truly a great example of melody and instrumentals coming together for a great boost on a rainy day. I played this song on almost every walk last fall semester, and I can’t recommend it enough.
- “sailor song” by gigi perez
You’ve probably heard this song making rounds on TikTok, but this is one of the few TikTok-famous songs that I’ve actually found impossible to not listen to almost every day. The lyricism is breathtaking and the crescendo and decrescendo of the guitar to match the intensity of the vocals is the perfect way to capture the rise and fall of emotions. I used to listen to this every morning and I think its the perfect way to start a fall day.
- “younger days” by mt. joy
Something about Mt. Joy always makes me lose myself in the lyrics, and this one in particular is perfect for your next nostalgic mood. It’s reflection of love and letting go makes it perfect for the season of reminscining.