The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

‘Tis the season to be spooked! As Halloween approaches, here are five captivating mystery and thriller books that are sure to be both thrilling and chilling. Perfect for my fellow avid readers and book-lovers, these reads are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

“Seaside café mysteries” – bree baker Rating: 3.8/5 A seven-part series, these short fictional mystery novels follow a classic Southern woman named Everly Swan as she returns to her hometown to open a local tea shop. However, her grand opening takes a dark turn when a man is found dead, clutching a glass of her sweet tea. With the help of the town sheriff, Swan attempts to untangle the secrets of their seemingly perfect community to find the true culprit, all while navigating a string of unexpected crimes that shake the typically quiet town. Unlike the darker thrillers that typically dominate the genre, the “Seaside Café Mysteries” novels are light, cozy reads filled with suspense and intrigue. Romance weaves throughout the series, adding a feel-good element that balances out the murder mystery. If you love Halloween but prefer stories that are more whimsical than terrifying, I would definitely recommend these books! “the death of jane lawrence” – caitlin starling Rating: 3.9/5 As part of her plan to live a secure, successful life, Jane Shoringfield arranges a marriage of convenience with Augustine Lawrence, the eccentric and reclusive town doctor. However, the agreement comes with one strict condition: Jane must never set foot in Lindringe Hall, the mansion he inherited. On their wedding night, curiosity leads Jane to knock on its imposing door, only to uncover something deeply unsettling. The second half of this story incorporates a little bit of magic, making it is great choice for fantasy enthusiasts. Although the plot can be confusing at points, the blend of goth and romance elements creates an intriguing read. “the silent patient” – alex michaelides Rating: 4.2/5 In “The Silent Patient,” renowned painter Alicia Berenson commits a shocking act– she brutally murders her husband upon his return from work and then inexplicably goes mute. As her silence stretches on, her case captures the public eye, drawing the attention of criminal psychotherapist Theo Faber. Determined to uncover the truth behind Berenson’s silence, Faber embarks on a journey that begins to blur the lines of his professional and personal life. This novel starts a bit slow in my opinion, but it quickly evolves into a gripping and chilling tale. Beware of reading it alone at night if you want to fall asleep afterwards, but it’s perfect for anyone who loves extremely unsettling stories. “Rebecca” – daphne du maurier Rating: 4.6/5 A timeless classic, “Rebecca” tells the tale of a nameless orphan who unexpectedly seizes the chance to marry her wealthy employer after only three weeks of working for him. However, the shadow of his late wife, Rebecca — who tragically drowned in the lake at his estate — looms over their lives. As the new Mrs. Maxim de Winter, she can’t shake Rebecca’s ghost and the suspicion that her death may not have been accidental after all. Captivating from start to finish, this beautifully written tale blends chilling suspense with rich prose, making it a perfect choice for fans of classic literature and gothic novels alike. “Don’t believe it” – charlie donlea Rating: 4.8/5 Grace Sebold, a former medical school student, was convicted of murdering her boyfriend. A decade later, she steadfastly maintains her innocence despite the overwhelming evidence against her. In a desperate bid to clear her name, she writes letters to the renowned documentary producer Sidney Ryan, whose past work helped exonerate several wrongfully accused individuals. I was in shock for hours after reading the ending of this novel. With its complex, well-developed characters and jaw-dropping plot twists you’ll never see coming, this book is a must-read for those that love murder mysteries and unpredictable plots.

Whether you’re a horror story fanatic or jump at the drop of the pin, there’s a perfect Halloween read for you this season. Don’t be afraid to switch up your TBR this month to match the festivities!