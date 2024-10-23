The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you love music as much as I do, I’m sure you completely get the feeling of discovering smaller artists whose discographies align almost perfectly with your music taste. That excitement also increases tenfold when you realize that a smaller artist’s music is similar to that of one of your other favorite artists. Now the intense wait for the announcement of that new album release can subdue because you have a handful of albums to keep you occupied.

Recently, I’ve been really into any subgenre of indie, rock and electronic music, and I always look forward to discovering new artists through Spotify’s personalized “daylists,” the “Smart Shuffle” feature and the highly anticipated “Discover Weekly.” At this point, I feel like I’m a seasoned veteran when it comes to both exploring and recommending music. So, if you’re interested in listening to some smaller artists, especially those of any indie, rock or electronic genre, I’ve got five top-notch recs for you!

I use “smaller” instead of “small” because these music artists don’t average eight monthly listeners (sorry to those who love super underground artists), but rather their monthly listeners average millions less than wildly popular artists like Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, or slightly less popular but still influential music artists like Frank Ocean or Clairo.

Let’s dive into this vast sea of music!

The best way I can describe Brad stank’s music is chill lo-fi with some added groove and funk. As of October 2024, Brad stank averages approximately 726,300 monthly listeners on Spotify, and I cannot believe that more people haven’t stumbled upon his one-of-a-kind discography yet!

The uniqueness of Brad stank’s music makes it difficult to compare him to just one artist, but if I had to, I’d say his funk is most similar to Mac DeMarco, specifically Mac DeMarco circa 2015 with the release of his “Another One” album. Additionally, I feel like the chill playfulness Brad stank brings to the table is similar to that of TV Girl in their 2018 “Death of a Party Girl” era.

Some of my favorite songs from Brad stank include “Flirting in Space,” “Watering the Garden” and “Daddy Blue.” The chorus of “Watering the Garden” particularly resonates with me, promoting self-growth by saying, “We’ve all got to grow / There’s a flower in your mind.”

If you’ve listened to the “Plastic Beach” album by Gorillaz, you at least know of Little Dragon because of the band’s feature. Little Dragon is a Swedish electronic music band with 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and as soon as you listen to lead singer Yukimi Nagano’s voice, you’ll immediately crave more. The band’s mix of soul, electronic, R&B and so many other genres within their discography made me fall in love with their style.

When I first heard Nagano’s voice on “Empire Ants,” I thought it was Kali Uchis singing. I would honestly say when Little Dragon channels soul and R&B in their music, it reminds me of Uchis’ 2018 “Isolation” album. As for the electronic part of Little Dragon’s style, I instantly think of electronic music genius KAYTRANADA. I’m genuinely convinced that if Kali Uchis and KAYTRANADA had kids, they would birth the members of Little Dragon.

It’s so hard for me to pick favorites when it comes to Little Dragon because their “New Me, Same Us” album is one of the best albums I’ve listened to. “Another Lover” was the first Little Dragon song I ever listened to, though, and I think it might’ve changed my life. I also have a soft spot for “New Fiction” and “Are You Feeling Sad?” — particularly the version featuring Kali Uchis, of course.

Out of all the artists mentioned in this list, Twin Suns is probably the most “underground” with approximately 34,400 monthly Spotify listeners on average. I’d describe Twin Suns as an all-around good vibe indie surf rock band, and I was hooked the moment I first heard their addictive sound.

It’s hard for me to compare a band to Twin Suns since I frankly don’t listen to a ton of surf rock (although I should), but their style reminds me a lot of the band Vacations, especially because of each band’s love for a good guitar progression. To me, Twin Suns’ voices and style also are similar to that of Her’s circa the band’s 2018 “Invitation to Her’s” album.

If you’re planning to listen to Twin Suns, I highly recommend starting with the song “When You’re Here” because of its delectable guitar progression and percussion presence. Just as enticing as “When You’re Here,” “The Hermit” has an extremely catchy chorus that will hook you right from the start. If you’re up to listening to more than just one new song, definitely check out Twin Suns’ “The Suns Up” EP which is the epitome of indie surf rock.

I remember discovering Lunar Vacation during the fall of my senior year of high school — so much was changing, and I sought that comfort in music. A lo-fi indie rock band, Lunar Vacation averages 344,700 Spotify listeners per month with their first music releases in 2017. As soon as you hear lead singer Gep Repasky’s dreamy voice, you’ll fall in love with the rest of Lunar Vacation’s sound.

The dreaminess of Repasky’s voice personally reminds me a lot of Clairo’s sound in her “Flaming Hot Cheetos” and “Pretty Girl” eras. Additionally, I think the actual instrumentals of Lunar Vacation’s music are a lot like Peach Pit‘s in their “Being So Normal” album circa 2018 (wow, a lot of influential indie music came out in 2018).

I cannot emphasize enough how comforting Lunar Vacation’s music is, especially the music released in 2017 and 2018. The first song I listened to was “The Basement,” and every time it comes on in my shuffle, I’m immediately transported back to driving on backroads at night in high school. “Blue Honey” also has a special place in my heart with its magical instrumentals and sweet lyrics.

Last, but certainly not least, Sea of Lettuce is an alternative Canadian band with approximately 228,800 monthly Spotify listeners. I was introduced to the band through one of my friends freshman year of college, and from there I couldn’t stop exploring Sea of Lettuce’s discography. The band’s sound honestly reminds me a little of Twin Suns’ surf twist on indie rock, but with Sea of Lettuce, it’s a beachy twist on alternative rock.

If I had to compare Sea of Lettuce to a music artist, I would have to pick the band Surf Curse because of their somewhat similar indie/alternative surf rock vibe, especially when thinking of Surf Curse’s “Nothing Yet” album from 2017. The soft rock element present in Sea of Lettuce’s discography also kind of reminds me of some of Faye Webster‘s discography.

I particularly love Sea of Lettuce’s “Photos” album, with “Leave You Alone” and “Next Year” being my two favorite songs from it. The “COASTAL” album also has a special place in my heart with its beachy features, the song “Stepping Out” always chilling me out with its softness.