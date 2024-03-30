This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

March 19 officially marked the beginning of spring, and although it’s still starting to warm up in Columbus, it’s time to switch our playlists over to spring! As I start curating another playlist for warmer weather, I find myself struggling to pick songs that really sound like spring. So, I decided to turn to my peers at Ohio State and ask them what songs sound like spring to them. Here are 15 songs that sound like spring to OSU students — I recommend adding them to your playlist ASAP!

“So Good” by B.O.B.

“This song reminds me of spring because it talks about the beach and different vacation destinations! It’s also about living the good life, which to me is when the weather is warmer” (Jenna, 20 years old).

“Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo)” by Wallows

“Since the song debuted in Feb. 2019, it has always reminded me of the weather getting warmer outside during the springtime and driving with the windows down/ It is very nostalgic to listen to and I will never tire of it” (Gia, 21 years old).

“Wind Flower” by MAMAMOO

“While it’s a breakup song, it doesn’t dwell on regrets. Its relaxing R&B beat carries the metaphors between flowers and growth: ‘Like the petals that bloom again / Get better day by day / Get better day by day'” (Michelle, 19 years old).

“Looking Out For You” by Joy Again

“It feels like a spring song to me because the lyrics feel nostalgic and hopeful. Its upbeat energy/melodies give me a feeling of freshness like the arrival of spring after the cold winter” (Hala, 19 years old).

“Woman” by Doja Cat

“Spring is all about renewing yourself, and to me, that also means womanhood. Womanhood is blossoming into something that is so much bigger than just a personality, so to me ‘Woman’ represents spring” (Bryce, 20 years old).

“Lucy” by Still Woozy, ODIE

“This song feels like warm weather and the flowers blooming” (Preksha, 20 years old).

“Duvet” by bôa

“There’s something so nostalgic about this song, but at the same time so colorful and beautiful. The song blossoms sort of like the flowers in spring” (Della, 19 years old).

“ice cold.” by half•alive, Kimbra

“This song has a little groovy beat and I always play it super loud in my car with the windows rolled down. Spring is seen as a season of letting go of the old and bringing in the new, and that’s exactly what this song is about. It talks about the need to let [go of] things that make you feel bad or weighed down, to see the beauty and goodness that’s around and within you” (Lauren, 25 years old).

“I Live For You” by George Harrison

“[This song sounds like spring to me] because of Harrison’s folky voice and the sitar-sounding guitar solos” (Connor, 20 years old).

“Saturn” by SZA

“[This song] just feels like a change of season, like starting anew, and that’s the beauty of spring” (Julie, 21 years old).

“The Adults Are Talking” by The Strokes

“[This song] sounds like spring because it’s mellow but upbeat and it reminds me of when I first discovered the song (which was in spring years ago)” (Emma, 21 years old).

“The Kite” by Luisa Marion, Noah Floersch

“[This song] has a lot of short staccato notes that are arpeggiated. It reminds me of the flowers blooming and little things poking out of the dirt; it sounds very whimsical and uplifting, and also like the ice is thawing if that makes sense” (Lily, 19 years old).

“Boys” by Indigo De Souza

“[This song] feels like waking up and feeling a chill in the air but the sun is shining so brightly on your face” (Dani, 19 years old).

“6’s to 9’s” by Big Wild, Rationale, Day Wave

“[This song] feels like the first day of it being actually warm — like oh yeah it’s not always gonna be so cold and grey!” (Mikayla, 20 years old).

“Rides Through the Morning” by Michael Nau