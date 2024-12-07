10 Beauty Products to Add to Your Christmas List This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the holidays are approaching, many of us get overwhelmed by what to put on our Christmas lists. Personally, I am a sucker when it comes to makeup and skincare. As someone who loves anything beauty related, I wanted to share what is on my list this year! Not only can you put these items on your own list, but these are also great gifts to get for your friends and family. These are great stocking stuffers or gifts overall!

My roommate has this shade in the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm and let me tell you… this shade looks good on all skin complexions. This lip balm is so hydrating and tastes so good. Not to mention, the brown color is so flattering on everyone. “Brown Sugar” is the perfect winter shade. This makes a perfect stocking stuffer!

Good Molecules is my favorite skincare brand. They are super affordable and their skincare works for my dry, sensitive skin. This skincare set comes with a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, toner, eye gel and sunscreen SPF 30. My favorites in this set are the toner and serum. I’m super picky when it comes to my skincare routine, and Good Molecules has saved my skin. I definitely need a restock of my favorites.

This product is a lightweight, hydrating illuminator that gives you a healthy looking glow. My favorite shade is “Sunglow.” When mixed with moisturizer, it blends perfectly into your skin to give you a slight tan. I know I have lost all of my summer tan, so by using this everyday, it will make me feel so much more tan and confident.

This mascara has been my go-to for years. Waterproof mascara is the only mascara that will keep my lashes curled all day. I have really sensitive eyes and this mascara does not irritate them at all. I am a huge mascara lover and this mascara has been a repurchased product for me for the last couple years.

The NYX lip liners are my absolute favorite. They are definitely a must-have product to keep in your makeup collection and purse. These last for so long and are super creamy. I am definitely asking for more shades this Christmas. My favorite shade is “Mahogany.” Also, they’re super cheap and available in so many shades.

I’ve been wanting this setting spray for so long. The reviews are so good and many people have recommended it to me. I am a sucker for mini makeup products, so this travel-size setting spray is perfect for gift giving. Setting spray has become a new step in my makeup routine and now I always use it when doing my makeup. This is definitely an essential product in my makeup routine and it should be in yours too!

Gift sets are perfect for the holiday season. When you don’t know what to ask for or gift to someone, gift sets are great because you can try multiple things for a great price. This set comes with a detangling primer, dry shampoo and a hair mask. It’s perfect for all hair types and textures. My sister swears by Amika products, so I thought I would add them to my list.

I have used this product for years and it never disappoints. You can use it on your lips and cheeks, and it is the perfect product for a slight flush of color. Not to mention, it is super long-lasting. It pairs perfect with a dark lip liner.

This hair tool went viral on TikTok and it is a need in my hair tool collection. I have trouble blowing out my hair, so this will be perfect for a blowout look. I have seen so many videos of this thermal brush and it looks so easy to use!

This is my signature scent. Whenever I wear it, I get so many compliments. Bath & Body Works scents are super underrated and pretty affordable. This scent specifically has been my favorite since middle school. I would say it is a pretty mature scent with hints of musk. It is a must-have body mist! I will be asking for a restock of this.