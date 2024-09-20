Ten Essential Songs You Need to Add to Your Fall Playlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter.

I don’t know about anyone else, but as soon as the weather starts to get chillier and the leaves start to change, I switch over to my fall playlist on Spotify. Leaving the upbeat pop and indie beats of summer behind and opting for the soft acoustics and cozy vibes of fall is a key part of my transition to the colder months. Today, I’ll be sharing some of my favorite songs that complete my fall season. Whether you’re staying in and reading on a rainy day or walking to class with a warm chai in hand, these picks are sure to get you into an autumn mood!

1. “ Junior Varsity” by Dayglow

Album: Fuzzybrain

“Junior Varsity” is a song that I added to my fall playlist just last year. Even though I’ve been a fan of Dayglow since 2020, I never paid much attention to this song because the overall mood and style is somewhat different from his other hits. However, paying closer attention to the lyrics made me realize how relatable of a song it is. The song opens with, “Can you see it now? The changing in the leaves.” This lyric alone makes it an obvious pick for a fall playlist, but the message of the song is really why it became a favorite of mine. A little further into the song, he sings, “We’re in the real world now, not junior varsity. Can you feel that change? Can you feel that change comin’ around?” As a college freshman this year, this song has been hitting especially hard. I’ve moved into a completely new environment, working toward a degree and living away from home for the first time. I’m sure this situation is relatable to so many others at this time of year and this song is personally a comfort to me.

2. “Nomad” by Clairo

Album: Charm

Although Charm released in July, this entire album has made it onto my fall playlist. This song in particular is unexpected favorite of mine. The gentle drum beat, and Clairo’s soothing vocals that are later accompanied by acoustic guitar make this autumn-coded down the instrumental arrangement. There is nothing in the lyrics that directly aligns with the fall season, but I do like the concept of being a ‘nomad’ or a wanderer. It reminds me of hiking somewhere in the woods, simply enjoying the journey and not having any particular destination.

3. “Bewitched” by Laufey

Album: Bewitched

This song is the definition of a fall song. The whimsical intro alone transports me to October and Halloween immediately. Laufey’s dreamy vocals accompanied by beautiful strings and gentle guitar picking makes this an instant favorite of mine. The lyrics are also so adorable and correlate strongly to the title. “You bewitched me, from the first time that you kissed me,” and, “you wrote me a note, cast a spell on my heart” might just be some of the sweetest lyrics I’ve ever heard. I strongly recommend the whole album, but this song takes the cake for being my fall favorite.

4. “About You” by The 1975

Album: Being Funny In A Foreign Language

This song blew up on TikTok last year, but specifically the part where the woman’s verse comes in about three minutes in. Personally, I love the entire song and the build up of it. It sets such a dreamy atmosphere with the strings, saxophone, and reverbed vocals. The female background vocals come in, harmonizing with Matty Healy’s about two minutes in, eventually leading up to her verse. It’s ultimately a love song about reminiscing on past relationships. It’s so romantic and atmospheric which makes it a perfect shoe-in for my playlist. The lyrics, “We get married in our heads,” and, “Do you think I have forgotten about you?” melt my heart EVERY time.

5. “Matilda” by Harry Styles

Album: Harry’s House

Similar to “Junior Varsity”, this song reminds me of growing up and leaving home. The unique guitar throughout the track and Harry’s background vocals opted up the octave for the chorus sets the mood of a comforting letter. Some of the most hard-hitting lyrics are, “You don’t have to be sorry for leaving and growing up” and, “You can see the world, following the seasons. Anywhere you go, you don’t need a reason.” The entire song is a comforting reminder of independence from Harry himself.

6. “ivy” by Taylor Swift

Album: evermore

The lyrics and instrumentation of this song are the perfect indie-folk blend. It makes me feel like I’m lost in a fairytale with lyrics like, “Your touch brought forth an incandescent glow, tarnished but so grand.” The album cover and title alone fulfill the autumn vibe. Although the song is apparently about a love affair, you can’t deny that, “My house of stone, your ivy grows and now I’m covered in you” isn’t such a perfect analogy. The imagery of ivy alone reminds me of fall.

7. “Linger” by The Cranberries

Album: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?

This song had a resurgence of popularity due to Tik Tok last year, but you cannot deny that it is a classic fall song. If you need a song to strut along Court Street to or sit in Alden and crush an assignment to, this song is perfect. The iconic guitar and strings in the beginning sets a mystical atmosphere that screams fall. The harmonies and high-pitched background singing throughout the chorus compliment the whole song so well. There’s so many intricate details that make the song an instant add to my next fall playlist every year.

8. “Kingston” by Faye Webster

Album: Atlanta Millionaires Club

This song is a classic of Faye Webster’s, and for good reason. It’s catchy and her unique lyrics and singing voice capture your attention right away. Her signature droning guitar is present throughout the song which is accompanied by saxophone accents and a classy organ in the chorus. It’s been such a staple in my playlist, along with a lot of Faye’s other songs, ever since I discovered her music a couple years ago. Her little ad lib in the part where she sings, “He said baby, that’s what he called me, I love you” is my absolute favorite.

9. “Margaret” by Lana Del Rey, Bleachers

Album: Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey and Bleachers’ voices compliment each other’s voices perfectly in this song. Lana’s voice is beautiful and smooth throughout the song as usual, but her high harmonies are where she stands out. The whole song is beautiful, really. Lana’s spoken, “So if you don’t know, don’t give up, ’cause you never know what the new day might bring” in the track is all the motivation I need for getting through the colder months! It feels like she’s a comforting friend encouraging me on, similar to “Matilda” by Harry Styles.

10. “Garden Song” by Phoebe Bridgers

Album: Punisher

Phoebe’s vocals in this entire song are hauntingly beautiful. The whole album is very fall-coded, but this is yet another song about nostalgia and childhood. The lyrics are littered with childhood memories and references to growing and getting older. It’s a somewhat sad, yet comforting song at the same time. Some of my favorite lyrics are, “I don’t know when you got taller, see our reflection in the water” and, “And when I grow up, I’m gonna look up from my phone and see my life.”

Honorable mention:

“Don’t Want to Know” by Fleetwood Mac

Album: Rumours

I felt like I needed to include at least one pretty upbeat song for this list! The harmonies and upbeat guitar make it such a fun song to sing-along to. Personally, I’d love to hear this play at a campfire or a hay ride.