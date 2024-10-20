The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Live from Hollywood,” it’s Dedication Night!

Dancing with the Stars returned for the fifth episode of its 33rd season. The episode’s theme was Dedication Night. Each contestant danced a tribute to someone special to them.

After the previous week’s episode had the departure of fan-favorites Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts, viewers were eager to see what the next episode would bring. Also, the return of beloved, former pro and now guest judge Mark Ballas had viewers at home and in the ballroom excited. Here’s a recap on the dances and elimination results from episode five.

Actress Chandler Kinney and Pro Brandon Armstrong

Score: 32/40

Style: Contemporary – “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack for her mom

Judges Input: Derek said Chandler had gorgeous leg extensions, but her and Brandon seemed out of sync. Mark also encouraged the pair to work on their connection together. Carrie Ann said Chandler is a very talented dancer, her lines are spectacular, but she needs to work on connecting with her audience.

Olympic Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Pro Rylee Arnold

Score: 33/40

Style: Argentine Tango – “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes for the USA Men’s Gymnastics team

Judges Input: Bruno told Stephen that he is “a good student and now [he is] in business.” Carrie Ann said that his dance had impact and she “will not forget it,” but he was a little bit wobbly.

NFL Wide Receiver Danny Amendola and Pro Witney Carson

Score: 36/40

Style: Contemporary – “Unsteady” by X Ambassadors for his late coach

Judges Input: Bruno said it was Danny’s best performance so far and told him not to doubt himself because he can dance Carrie Ann, in tears, said “that was a breakthrough,” and she applauded his commitment to this dance. Derek thanked Danny for taking the time to learn and show the world that “dancing isn’t just art, it’s also athleticism.”

NBA Center Dwight Howard and Pro Daniella Karagach

Score: 29/40

Style: Rumba– “Shoot for the Stars” by Dwight Howard for his kids

Judges Input: Bruno said that Dwight’s arms and center need to be connected and move as one full movement. Carrie Ann said that she saw refinement in his dancing, but that he bounces in his movements when he is nervous.

Reality TV Personality Phaedra Parks and Pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Score: 32/40

Style: Rumba – “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion for her mom

Judges Input: Carrie Ann told Phaedra that she is an amazing communicator and dance is about communicating. Derek shaded last week’s guest judge Gene Simmons, and threw the 5 point score board. This was in reference to Simmons’ random and sexist scoring, specifically of a 5 on Phaedra’s dance. Mark encouraged her to put more trust in Val, but overall the dance was “beautiful and elegant.”

Model Brooks Nader and Pro Gleb Savchenko

Score: 32/40

Style: Salsa– “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William for her sisters

Judges Input: Carrie Ann praised Brooks for finishing her moves and staying grounded Derek said the steps were a little big for a salsa. Mark said the dance was fun, and he saw lots of improvement.

The Bachelor‘s Joey Graziadei and Pro Jenna Johnson

Score: 36/40

Style: Viennese Waltz – “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims for his fiance, Kelsey

Judges Input: Bruno said “I asked for a prince, and you gave me a king, king of the ballroom.” Carrie Ann told Joey he is a phenomenal dancer but some footwork wasn’t as smooth in this dance. Derek said the dance seemed effortless, and his musicality was on point.

Olympic Rugby Player Ilona Maher and Pro Alan Bersten

Score: 32/40

Style: Rumba – “My Way” by Yseult for the USA Women’s Rugby team

Judges Input: Bruno said this dance was a “total redemption” from last week, and she was absolutely beautiful and not to doubt herself. Carrie Ann said the dance was so powerful, and she was so proud of Ilona.Mark said the dance was graceful, and it “doesn’t matter how hard you fall. It’s how you get back up.”

The Bachelorette’s Jen Tran and Pro Sasha Farber

Score: 32/40

Style: Foxtrot – “The Archer” by Taylor Swift for Taylor Swift

Judges Input: Bruno told Jenn that she lost her frame a little bit.

Carrie Ann encouraged Jenn to trust the process, but tighten up and “take responsibility” for her movements in the dances.

Derek said he has seen constant improvement in her arms and hands, but the shoulder placement still needs some work.

Elimination Results

Brooks and Gleb were eliminated.