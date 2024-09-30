Season 33 Dancing with the Stars: Episode 2 Recap

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter.

“Live from Hollywood,” it’s Oscar’s Night!

The hit dance competition show, Dancing with the Stars, returned for its second episode of the 33rd season. The episode’s theme was all things Academy Awards. Each contestant danced to a song from an Oscar-winning film.

Here’s a recap on the dances and double elimination results from episode two.

The Bachelorette’s Jen Tran and Pro Sasha Farber

Score: 19/30

Style: Tango – “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” by Fergie from The Great Gatsby

Judges Input: Despite there being some issues with the volume of the music, so Jen wasn’t able to hear it, her partner Sasha commended her on how she handled it. Derek said to work on not raising her shoulders and flailing her arms. Bruno said the “parts that were good were brilliant,” and Carrie Ann said her performance was “such a surprise.”

Actor Eric Roberts and Pro Britt Stewart

Score: 15/30

Style: Waltz – “The Godfather Theme” by Nino Rota

Judges Input: Derek said there were a few mistakes on his footwork, but his arm placement was good. Carrie Ann said she had a difficult time scoring this performance because she saw improvement.

NFL Wide Receiver Danny Amendola and Pro Witney Carson

Score: 21/30

Style: Jive – “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins from Top Gun

Judges Input: Carrie Ann said she saw “growth from last week” and improvement in Danny’s “commanding of the dance floor.” Derek said to watch his arm placement, but he loved Danny’s commitment.

Inventing Anna‘s Anna Delvey and Pro Ezra Sosa

Score: 17/30

Style: Quickstep – “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall from The Devil Wears Prada

Judges Input: Carrie Ann told Anna to embrace this opportunity fully, and that she was still holding back. Derek said she needs to work on her energy, but she had beautiful turns.

Actress Chandler Kinney and Pro Brandon Armstrong

Score: 24/30

Style: Rumba – “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish from Barbie

Judges Input: Derek said Chandler was made for dancing. Carrie Ann told them to work more on their partnership.

Actor Reginald VelJohnson and Pro Emma Slater

Score: 15/30

Style: Paso Doble – “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven from Die Hard

Judges Input: Bruno told him he’s “starting to defrost.” Derek said Reginald is “an American treasure.” Carrie Ann quoted him from his role in Die Hard saying “you hang in there.”

Olympic Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Pro Rylee Arnold

Score: 22/30

Style: Paso Doble – “The Superman Theme” by John Williams

Judges Input: Carrie Ann told him that his dance is always full out, and he is so likable. Bruno said that Stephen has so much energy, and now he just needs to learn to control it.

The Bachelor‘s Joey Graziadei and Pro Jenna Johnson

Score: 22/30

Style: Rumba – “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star is Born

Judges Input: Derek told Joey that he is “a leading man.” Bruno’s critique was to work on a “figure eight hip movement” rather than moving side to side.

Reality TV Personality Phaedra Parks and Pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Score: 21/30

Style: Foxtrot – “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going Anywhere” by Jennifer Hudson from Dreamgirls

Judges Input: Carrie Ann told Phaedra that she “has impact.”

Actress Tori Spelling and Pro Pasha Pashkov

Score: 19/30

Style: Rumba – “This is Me” by Keala Settle from The Greatest Showman

Judges Input: Carrie Ann applauded Tori for taking a risk and opening up her heart.

NBA Center Dwight Howard and Pro Daniella Karagach

Score: 22/30

Style: Foxtrot – “City of Stars” by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from La La Land

Judges Input: Bruno told Dwight that he is so graceful, but to work on his footwork. Carrie Ann, commenting on his height difference with Daniella, said he “made the impossible, possible.”

Model Brooks Nader and Pro Gleb Savchenko

Score: 20/30

Style: Quickstep – “9 to 5” by Dollie Parton

Judges Input: Bruno told Brooks to not “muck” around, but do the proper movements because she does the steps well. Carrie Ann played into Brooks and Gleb’s rumored romance, and said “Where was the kiss in the routine?” She also commented that Brooks needs to slow down because she tends to rush the steps. Derek also called Gleb out for teaching Brooks the wrong arm placement for the quickstep.

Olympic Rugby Player Ilona Maher and Pro Alan Bersten

Score: 21/30

Style: Salsa – “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes from Dirty Dancing

Judges Input: Carrie said that this dance would be “a moment people will talk about for years to come.” She also said that Ilona is “leading the conversation on what femininity is.” Bruno’s critique was to work on the landings of lifts. This was a very impactful dance for Ilona. She mentioned at the end of the judge’s comments that she “never gets lifted, so [it] was rough for [her.]”

Double Elimination Results

Anna and Ezra and Tori and Pasha were eliminated.