I used to think that Ohio was very boring, and there was not much to do in the summer besides drive around and go to Walmart. As I grew older, and explored more places with my friends, I found many locations in Ohio that are beautiful, and fun to go to! Here is a list of 5 places in Ohio to travel to during the summer
- Cedar point
Cedar Point is a famous attraction in Northeast Ohio, and people all over the country will come to enjoy this amazing roller coaster park. This is a place to check out if you are an adrenaline junkie.
- Hocking Hills
Especially for those who attend Ohio University, Hocking Hills is a great place to enjoy nature and the outdoors. It is a beautiful State Park, about 45 minutes from campus, with many activities to enjoy, such as hiking and swimming. You can even rent a cabin for the night.
- Progressive field
If you are a sports lover or someone wanting to try new things, you should check out a Cleveland Guardians game and Progressive Field in Cleveland. The stadium is incredibly cool, and baseball games are a fun way to spend your day.
- Lake Erie
If you want a simple beach trip, but do not want to travel far or spend a lot of money, a trip to Lake Erie is perfect! There is a beach to relax, renting kayaks, and Cedar Point is also on the lake!
- CoSI
For science lovers, COSI is a fun and interesting place in Columbus, Ohio. The Center of Science and Industry has many activities, such as a Dinosaur museum, a planetarium, and many other exhibits for adults and children to enjoy!