Group of 5 people surrouding campfire, three of the people are holding sticks, one man is in a swimsuit
Photo by Ball Park Brand from Unsplash

I used to think that Ohio was very boring, and there was not much to do in the summer besides drive around and go to Walmart. As I grew older, and explored more places with my friends, I found many locations in Ohio that are beautiful, and fun to go to! Here is a list of 5 places in Ohio to travel to during the summer

Cedar point

Cedar Point is a famous attraction in Northeast Ohio, and people all over the country will come to enjoy this amazing roller coaster park. This is a place to check out if you are an adrenaline junkie.

Two people walking at Coney Island park
Photo by Tim Gouw from Pexels
Hocking Hills

Especially for those who attend Ohio University, Hocking Hills is a great place to enjoy nature and the outdoors. It is a beautiful State Park, about 45 minutes from campus, with many activities to enjoy, such as hiking and swimming. You can even rent a cabin for the night.

Progressive field

If you are a sports lover or someone wanting to try new things, you should check out a Cleveland Guardians game and Progressive Field in Cleveland. The stadium is incredibly cool, and baseball games are a fun way to spend your day.

Lake Erie

If you want a simple beach trip, but do not want to travel far or spend a lot of money, a trip to Lake Erie is perfect! There is a beach to relax, renting kayaks, and Cedar Point is also on the lake!

CoSI

For science lovers, COSI is a fun and interesting place in Columbus, Ohio. The Center of Science and Industry has many activities, such as a Dinosaur museum, a planetarium, and many other exhibits for adults and children to enjoy!

