Pink Goes Good With Green: The Top 10 Most “Wicked” Premiere Outfits

Holy Shiz! The Wicked press tour is taking the world by storm (or broomstick) as Jon Chu’s adaptation of the 2003 musical debuts theatrically November 22. This three-week press tour has inspired the most swankified of outfits- so let’s look to the western sky at the styles we could totally take to the Ozdust Ballroom.

1: Cynthia erivo

She’s wicked through and through. Dressed in Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Erivo’s outfit pays homage to Elphaba’s classic all-black Broadway color scheme- with a touch of Emerald City magic from her signature nails. From the gloves to the headpiece, we see Erivo put her own touch on a classic Elphaba look, something she’s continued to do through the tour.

2: Ariana Grande

Who’s the mage who’s major itinerary is making all Oz merrier? Grande pays homage to the classic One Short Day yellow dress, complete with a pair of Emerald City sunglasses. Every Wicked super-fan noticed the lack of the iconic Galinda yellow dress in the upcoming movie, so Grande’s tribute is a thrillifying addition.

3: Eli rallo

You know black is this year’s pink! New Jersey’s Eli Rallo stuns in a Ricco Sposa, merging Glinda realness with an Elphaba-core cape that accurately depicts our internal battles of cry-belting I’m Not That Girl, then going straight to fully acting through Popular.

4: jonathan bailey

He could be genuinely self-absorbed and deeply shallow, and it seriously wouldn’t matter. Bailey dons ruby red slippers matched with a Versace chainmail shirt, and a poppy, the flower of Oz. Spoiler alert, if you’re 20 years late to the Wicked train: nice subtle reference to Boq, Bailey. Nice.

5: Kristin chenoweth and idina menzel

A double feature, because how could you split up our OBC Glinda and Elphaba? 20 years later, they’ve still got it. Menzel stuns in a one-shouldered black and emerald gown, whereas Chenoweth opts for a golden and bedazzled mini dress. Yep. They’ve got what it takes to be popu-lar.

6: Jeff Goldblum

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz! Goldblum’s full Burberry outfit tops the charts as one of the best male looks from this tour. Though, I must ask, is the fur a reference to the “disappearance” of Doctor Dillamond? Or is it just for the greater good? Whichever it may be, we’ve got to give it to him. I’d call him Wonderful!

7: Michelle yeoh

There’s been some confusion, for you see, my roommate is… blond! The people’s princess, Michelle Yeoh, debuts her blond bob at the Los Angeles premiere, making it one to remember. While the hair truly is the outfit, the Balenciaga dress knocks it off the charts. This changed me – for good.

8: Reece feldman

We shall still revere the lessons learned in our days at dear old Shiz. Feldman’s avant-garde adaptation of a Shiz uniform adds an interesting vibe to the designer red carpet our stars laid out for us, but I’m not complaining. You heard Fiyero: stop studying strife, and learn to live the unexamined life.

9: cara rose dipietro

See that tragically beautiful girl? DiPietro, TikTok’s own Galinda, dazzles in a dress that’s giving I-came-here-by-bubble-and-it’s-all-of-your-problem. Someone please get this girl to the Ozdust Ballroom – or if that doesn’t work, at least Ripley Grier Studios.

10: anna wintour

You know what they say: the hosts do it best. Wintour’s mysterious sunglass and bang combination shows that she’s still that girl at the Vogue-hosted premiere at the MoMA in Midtown Manhattan. It seems so unfair we should go on a spree, and not she, so even while hosting the event, Wintour still managed to stunt – wickedly.