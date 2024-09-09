The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Public Relations is more than just a blend of creativity, strategy and storytelling. It’s about finding the heartbeat of a message and amplifying it to make a difference. This summer, as a PR intern at I Am Boundless, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), I had the chance to dive deep into all these elements. I quickly discovered that PR in the nonprofit world is not merely about boosting visibility; it’s about sparking meaningful change, raising awareness and forging genuine connections.

I Am Boundless offers a wide array of services, from housing and healthcare to educational programs, all aimed at enriching the lives of those they serve. The organization’s mission is centered around empathy and dedication, and being part of their team left me constantly inspired by their unwavering commitment to improving lives. Here are the four most impactful lessons I took away from my experience working in nonprofit PR.

1. Purposeful STories

In Public Relations, storytelling goes far beyond sharing facts or statistics; it’s about forging a deep emotional connection with your audience. I came to understand that the real strength of storytelling lies in its ability to foster relationships with the community and stakeholders. At I Am Boundless, every piece of content – whether an article, social media posts, or blog – needed to do more than just convey information; it had to stir action and evoke empathy. Whether we were spotlighting the incredible efforts of the staff or sharing personal journeys of those within the Boundless community, I learned the critical importance of crafting stories that not only humanize but also motivate people to care and engage.

2. Authenticity & Trust

My experience in the nonprofit sector revealed that trust is the bedrock of successful PR. Unlike in the corporate world, where PR efforts often revolve around boosting sales, nonprofit PR thrives on authenticity and building relationships. People need to believe that an organization is genuinely committed to its mission and every piece of communication must reinforce that belief. This was particularly crucial at I Am Boundless, where I often shared stories from vulnerable communities. It was essential to approach these narrative with care, always respecting the dignity and privacy of the individuals involved.

3. Collaboration Sparks Creativity

In the nonprofit world, teamwork isn’t just encouraged – it’s essential. While creativity is sometimes seen as a solo endeavor, I learned that working closely with my colleagues led to fresh ideas and a deeper understanding of Boundless’ mission and impact. Each week, our team gathered for meetings where we exchanged updates, brainstormed new ideas and planned future projects. These sessions were more than just routine check-ins; they were dynamic opportunities for collaboration that kept us aligned with Boundless’ mission and fueled our creativity. This collaborative environment not only enriched the quality of my work but also transformed my approach to creative problem-solving, demonstrating that the best ideas often come from collective input rather than working in isolation.

4. Embrace Flexibility

One of the most valuable lessons I discovered was the need for flexibility. In nonprofit PR, you often find yourself juggling multiple roles, and being adaptable is key to thriving in this ever-evolving environment. My time at Boundless was a whirlwind of diverse experiences—whether I was writing compelling stories, designing eye-catching flyers, or showing up at community events in a mascot suit, I quickly realized that adaptability was essential for success.I learned the importance of adjusting our approach depending on the audience and the context, ensuring every piece of communication was not only impactful but also respectful. Being flexible wasn’t just about handling different tasks; it was about being ready to pivot and refine our strategy to make sure our message resonated authentically and appropriately.

Looking back at my summer with Boundless, I am proud of the work I contributed and grateful for the lessons I learned. Working in nonprofit PR has inspired me to continue seeking opportunities to use my skills to support meaningful causes. It has deepened my commitment to advocacy and shown me the impact of thoughtful, well-crafted communication on a community