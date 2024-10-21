The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Keeping your online shopping addiction under control can be a struggle, considering how many must-have products we see circling around on the Internet every day. It can be detrimental to your bank account to be constantly exposed to these things that we feel we have to have. Hopefully this article helps you! I’ve compiled a list of Amazon finds under $20. From makeup products to fun little gadgets, there must be something for you.

Electric Face Massager – $18.99

This rose gold face massager is perfect for your Sunday resets and skincare days.

Hair Wax Stick – 9.99

When it’s the middle of the week and you need a product to perfect your pre-washday slickback style, this wax stick is a must.

Head/Wristband Set – $9.99

This minimal headband and wristband is too cute and functional at the same time.

Bubble Letter Necklace – $10.39

I’m sure you’ve seen this necklace on TikTok at some point in the last few weeks.

I think it’s super cute, minimalistic and can match any of your outfits!

Makeup Bag – $11.59

This floral makeup bag can hold all of the essentials you need to look your very best.

3 Pack Tube Tops – $15.98

This pack of 3 neutral-color tube tops are perfect for any occasion. They can be dressed up or down, for a night out at the bars or for your library study sessions.

I hope this article gave you some inspiration to worsen your online shopping problem (but on a budget!) It’s not as hard as it seems to look and feel your best with your finances in mind!