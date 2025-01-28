Influencers Expose Themselves For TikTok Trend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TikTok, at least for American users, has been filled with content about the potential ban of TikTok in the United States. While many users went back and forth with the ‘TikTok will be banned’ and ‘TikTok will not be banned’ rhetoric, the “Since we’re all gonna die…” trend began.

The trend is done to a TikTok audio taken from an episode of “Family Guy” in which Peter Griffin says, “Since we’re all gonna die, there’s one more secret I feel I have to share with you: I did not care for the Godfather.” The audio refers to sharing a secret; more specifically, it refers to having an opinion that the majority would not agree with. Despite this, a number of influencers used the audio to admit that they were deceptive in their content in the light of TikTok being banned.

Some influencers used the trend in a satirical manner, jokingly admitting to different actions that they had previously been accused of and others answered their viewers long-held questions. Many influencers chose to preemptively jump ship in the wake of what everyone thought was TikTok’s end. During the days prior to the ban, I watched as influencers confirmed cheating scandals, PR relationships, and secret relationships. I watched as mukbangers admitted to spitting food out and fitness influencers revealed fake workouts and plastic surgery.

People have been left reeling by the lies told by their favorite influencers and that is valid; however, I find myself surprised by how surprised people seem to be. It is no secret that part of an influencers job often includes lying. Influencers frequently take brand deals in which they have to tell their audience about how great the product is and why they should buy it, but there is nothing in the influencers contract to tell the truth.

Although people have conveyed their surprise at the lies told by influencers, most viewers appear to find the trend funny and found the trend entertaining. Other viewers, not so much. One in particular, @elissaleanne on TikTok, commented on the selfishness of influencers, stating in her video that they, “admitted to profiting off of society’s own insecurities.” I have to say, I agree. This trend directly shows the lack of authenticity in the media that millions of American users consume every single day and how easy it is to convince a mass amount of people to believe in a lie and even participate in the perpetuation of said lie. Influencers used TikTok’s ban as a way to throw out their deathbed confessions that they manipulated their audience for the sake of money and popularity. They were also able to profit off of admitting to their deceit, gaining massive amounts of attention through the virality of the trend.

This trend is an excellent lesson to people to remember that influencers are paid to do their job and this creates an inherent bias in their content. Always fact check, research products before buying them, and remember that no one leads a perfect life behind the screen.