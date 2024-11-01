3 Upcoming Lost Flamingo Theatre Company Shows to See

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just because Rocky Horror is over, doesn’t mean that there’s no more shows to see for the rest of the semester! Although Rocky Horror is typically the most popular show to see, Lost Flamingo Theatre Company (or LFC), the student-run theatre company on campus, still has 3 plays left to see this semester. I’ll be walking through the synopsis of each show, when and where they’re performed, and the cost of tickets to hopefully stir up some more publicity for OU’s talented troupe!

For all shows:

Where:

Arts/West – 132 W State Street

How much:

$5 for non-company members

free for company members!

1. Horse Girls

When:

November 2nd at 7 PM

November 3rd at 2 PM

Synopsis: Twelve-year-old Ashleigh rules the Lady Jean Ladies, South Florida’s most exclusive horse club. News that her family’s stables are being sold and their horses killed for meat throws the Ladies into crisis in this dark comedy of middle school deception and lies. Horse Girls is a play about pre-teens: their obsessions, their insecurities and their desperate need to find a place in the world.

2. Almost, Maine

When:

November 23rd at 7 PM

November 24th at 2 PM

Synopsis: John Cariani’s Almost, Maine, where on one deeply cold and magical Midwinter Night, the citizens of Almost — not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness — experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, Almost, Maine is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.

3. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche

When:

December 7th at 7 PM

December 8th at 2 PM

Synopsis: Set in 1956, this witty and award-winning show follows the members of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein as they gather for their annual quiche breakfast, only to discover they share more than just their love for quiche. In this captivating story, the women navigate themes of identity, sisterhood, and acceptance amidst the backdrop of atomic bomb sirens and the looming threat of communism. This unique play is filled with hysterical laughs, sexual innuendoes, unsuccessful repressions, and delicious discoveries.

I highly encourage you to come see these talented students in these other productions throughout the rest of the semester! Looking forward to seeing you there :)