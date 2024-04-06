The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

What do you rely on the most to get you through the day? What boosts your mood when you are getting ready for the day? No matter the genre, music is an essential part of your everyday life.

We find ourselves so much at ease and distracted when we play our favorite songs, that we don’t even realize how much it impacts our lives. As a college student, I discovered that my walks on campus are quicker, or when I’m in the gym I have more motivation and adrenaline and even the long hours of traveling out of town are less exhausting when I have my music.

Here are a few songs that our HC members are enjoying at the moment.

Jamila Woods – “Holy”

“I love this song because it gives me confidence to walk in my 3-inch heels and feel like I am moving forward to who I want to be. It’s like closure at the end of a film, coming into your own.”- Devin Villanueva

Music has such a strong influence on the mind more than society realizes. It has been proven to reduce anxiety, improve sleep and advance creativity.

Frequently, we are drawn to its melody or the lyrics, but most of the time it’s both. Romantic music tends to alert our sense of passion and attraction. Somber music tends to make us emotional and hyper-music makes us excited and exhilarated.

Are you romanticizing your life through music?

Have you ever thought about a deeper meaning in your favorite song? Has it ever made you want or crave what the artist is speaking about? When an artist speaks about their emotions, we can relate to them which is why we tend to relish in their songs. When an artist is speaking on things they possess or describing the life they are living, sometimes we wonder how we could possess those things or how we can better ourselves to reach that next level. This doesn’t necessarily mean we want to be anything like the artist, but everything we do or see impacts us. Music can make us relive memories, and project these influences into our world.

Jhene Aiko – “All Good”

“This is my go-to song because the lyrics speak to me. It reminds me that I shouldn’t get too upset over little things like girl, why did you let it get you so mad? Why are you so sensitive? It’ll all be good.” – Jaelyn Sanders

You should do anything you can to make your life be and appear better. As long as you can be authentic to yourself. If you want to improve yourself, start listening to music that inspires and boosts you. Start discovering new artists and step out of your comfort zone. Confidence is your power to get through every day and your music selection should be able to give you a sense of upliftment and ease when you listen to it.

Here are a few songs that should make you feel something. “ Heavy” by The Marias,” Lost in yesterday” by Tame Impala, and “All for me” by Mariah the Scientist.

These songs have different vibes, but all affect me in the same way. When I listen to music, it shuts me out of reality for those few special minutes of the song. I think of nothing but myself in that moment and tell myself that everything will be alright no matter what I’m going through. Everyone has certain songs that make them feel this way, and sharing this with friends and family will help them understand your aesthetic more and vice versa. I am open to any type of music, not every genre is my favorite, but if someone shared their favorite song with me I’d listen to it to understand what they are truly into. I asked a few of my closest friends and family members about their favorite songs to help me with this article and it amazed me how their eyes lit up and the smile that grew on their faces as they explained why they loved these songs. You can see the connection created by them and the song.

So take some time today to ask yourself, what’s your favorite song and why? Is it the lyrics? Or maybe the melody? How does it make you feel inside?

Also, feel free to add me on Apple Music! This is a link to my favorite playlist when I’m traveling or going for a walk below! ;)