You Aren’t Doing College Wrong

Can we be honest for a second and just say that college is SO confusing? It has to be one of the top 10 most intimidating things to a young adult—I know it was for me. You’re moving away from home, living in the same room as someone you’ve most likely never met and you’re expected to start trying to be somewhat of an adult; that feels like too many changes all at once.

I know that realistically, nobody expects me to have everything figured out right now since it’s only my second semester in college, but I want it figured out. I hate the unknown; I need to know how my future is going to look at all times. In the back of my head, I’m constantly wondering, Am I doing this wrong? “Doing what wrong?” you may ask. I have no idea. Anything! Literally anything! It could be something as normal as walking, but I’m still wondering if I’m doing it wrong or weirdly.

My biggest struggle throughout this school year has been how homesick I’ve gotten. I can count on my hands how many weekends I’ve stayed on campus. No matter what I do, I’m missing out on something. If I stay at school during the weekends, I miss out on moments with my family that I’ll never get back. If I go home, I miss out on hanging out with my friends, sleeping in and spending some much-needed time getting homework done. I constantly feel pulled in two, now advancing toward the point of being completely ripped apart.

I’m still experiencing homesickness. It’s not as bad anymore, because I know I’ll be right back in my old room as soon as Friday hits. But what if I want to start beating homesickness while still at college? I know I’ve missed out on plenty of opportunities to get closer to my friends and even make new ones by going back every weekend. It’s a tough decision, but I don’t think there’s a right or wrong way to battle homesickness. Some people, like myself, just really value time with family.

The way I see it is that I have the next four years of designated breaks and weekends available where I can just come home whenever I want to. But after that, I’ll be out in the real world, with a job and maybe even starting a family of my own eventually. I don’t have that set time off where I can do what I please. No, I’m not technically beating homesickness by coming home often. However, I see it as cherishing the time while it’s still here. I feel lucky to have a family worth missing. As I get older and move through my years at Old Dominion University, I might go home less and less. I might get a house with my friends and enjoy some weekends with them. That’s okay! The biggest point in all of this is: there is no right or wrong. Everyone pushes “the college experience,” when really, the college experience is just how you experience college. It’s individual to everyone!