What Time is It? 4:20? Pros and Cons of Marijuana Use

Every year on April 20, it’s a special holiday for those who use marijuana. The origin from where it started goes back to the ‘70s from a group of students who called themselves “the Waldos.” They would go outside after classes at 4:20 p.m. and smoke a joint. As a result of their endeavors, the Oxford English dictionary added the term in 2017. For a regular marijuana user, every day is 420. For those who do not partake and would like to, here are a few pros and cons to using marijuana.

Pros

One of the main reasons for the use of marijuana in the United States is for pain control. This drug is safer to use than opiates because you are less likely to overdose and become addicted.

While CBD (cannabidiol) is non-euphoric, there are many benefits to using it. It can lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and treat many anxiety disorders such as generalized anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is a medical compound used for treating many medical conditions. Many patients with ADHD have been self-medicating with cannabis and had positive results with their symptoms. THC has also been used to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and to stimulate appetite in patients.

Cons

One of the main concerns of marijuana is that it affects developing brains (anyone under 25). It may also affect brain functions like attention, memory and learning.

Just like any product that you smoke, smoking marijuana can damage your lungs. It can also increase the risk of a stroke and certain cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease.

For those who have mental health problems such as depression and schizophrenia, using marijuana may make their symptoms more severe.

Marijuana Use Disorder is when a person is unable to stop using marijuana. According to the CDC, 3 out of 10 people who use marijuana have this disorder. It is also more likely that those who started using in their youth are more at risk of this disorder. Also acute and chronic intoxication can occur.

Whether you are using marijuana for recreational purposes or medical, it is always important to contact your doctor before using. Smoke and use responsibly.