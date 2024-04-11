Seven Ways to Utilize Your Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we rapidly approach summer, you may be trying to figure out what you can do for those 95 days. Here are seven ways for you to utilize your summer!

Learn a new hobby

From learning a new language to learning how to crochet, starting a new hobby is the perfect way to jump-start your summer. A hobby that would stimulate your brain would be gardening. You can start with small indoor plants such as a Spider Plant or a Pothos. These are low maintenance and very hard to kill. Another hobby that could stimulate your brain would be fishing. With the many styles of fishing, there is no limit to what you can catch.

If you want to pick up a hobby that encourages you to be more active, you can try things like hiking, dancing or roller skating. This is the perfect way to roll into summer!

Volunteer

If you are like me and love giving back to the community, volunteering can be a great way to spend your summer. There are many different ways to volunteer. There are homeless shelters, animal shelters and summer youth programs that always could use a helping hand. Donating summer essentials to your local shelters would be just as helpful as volunteering. Possible item donations would be the following:

Lightweight clothing (socks, t-shirts, shorts)

Cases of waters

Drink packets (i.e. Liquid I.V. or Crystal Light)

Reusable water bottles

Small towels

Sunglasses

Start a new book or TV series

There is a large selection of books and TV shows to start at the beginning of the summer that you’d be able to finish by the last sunny day. For my fantasy fiction readers, “A Court of Thorns and Roses” is a great series to get you through the long summer nights. For my fantasy watchers, “Game of Thrones” is one of the best series to binge. There’s even a spin-off show, “House of Dragons,” that is a prequel to the series. The second season starts June 15! So, there is plenty of time to get caught up before it premieres. If you are feeling romance this summer, “Bridgerton” and its spin-off show “Queen Charlotte” will have you wanting more than just love by the end of the summer. The third season of Bridgerton premieres on May 16!

Get Active

Starting a new workout plan is the perfect way to cruise through the summer. You can do the viral 75 hard challenge or make it your own by committing to being active for 75 days straight. There is no need to get a gym membership either! Go outside, put on your favorite playlist, and start walking around the neighborhood. If your neighborhood isn’t walkable, locate your favorite park or nearby trail. For a real summer vibe, you can go to Virginia Beach and walk the boardwalk. It’s approximately three miles long.

Internships

If you’re a senior like me or just a person ready to jump into their career, a summer internship is a great opportunity to spend your summer. While many deadlines have passed, there is still time to find an internship before the semester ends. The best way to find internships is to contact your advisor to see what is available. If they don’t have anything you’re interested in, then do a quick Google search of internships available in your area. Even if you feel as though you may not meet the qualifications, apply anyway! You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.

Day Trips

Virginia is home to many summer attractions that take a few short hours to get to. Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion are two of the most popular amusement parks in Virginia. If you live in Northern Virginia, it will take about an hour and a half. If you are in the Hampton Roads area, it will take about three and a half hours. For my nature girlies, Lake Anna is about three hours away from Virginia Beach. There are a variety of outdoor activities to choose from like horseback riding, biking, hiking and swimming.

Summer School

School is the last thing you want to do when summer rolls around. However, if you want to get ahead or make up for the semesters before, taking classes during the summer is a great option. You can improve your GPA and take a few more steps towards your degree. Whether it’s an elective or a class you need to graduate, summer classes are available online. You can even do your homework on the beach!

Summer will be here in less than two months. There are so many options to make this summer the best summer you’ve ever had. Create as many memories as you can and don’t forget your sunscreen!