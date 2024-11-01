Rising Royalty: An Update on WNBA’s Princess Caitlin Clark

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The highly anticipated college basketball star Caitlin Clark has begun her rookie WNBA season with the Indiana Fever. On April 15, the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark as the number-one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. During her college career at the University of Iowa, Clark gained popularity playing as a guard. Her decorated college career led many to follow eyes on Clark when she announced she was declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft.

Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to its second consecutive appearance in the national championship game. She became the only player in NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball history to lead their conference in scoring and assists in four consecutive seasons. She became the first Division I player to achieve back-to-back 1,000-point seasons, ending her senior campaign with an astounding 1,234 points. With the numerous collegiate achievements to her name, Clark’s performance in her rookie season in Indiana has proven that she has only just begun.

“We are thrilled to add Caitlin Clark to our roster. This is a great day for the Indiana Fever and all of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. l am confident she will have an immediate impact on our team and the league,” Fever General Manager Lin Dunn said.

The beginning of Clark’s career started with facing challenges any rookie would face but to a different degree. Challenges included veteran players not welcoming her with open arms and getting roughed up more than needed. Despite facing these adversities, in press conferences, Clark remained positive and chose to focus on her performance. It didn’t take long for things to turn around and she was able to take the league by storm as she had done before. Clark became the WNBA single-season assists record holder (337), an accomplishment which included a league-record 19 assists in one game. Her 8.4 assists per game average is also a WNBA record. Clark then became the first-ever rookie to record a triple-double and holds the record for most three-pointers made (122) by a rookie in league history.

Along with the help of other superstars on the team, the Fever were able to make it to their first playoff appearance since 2016. However, the team was knocked out in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

Despite being challenged in the beginning, Clark had a great rookie season and was able to show the world and the league that she came to play. In her first season with the Fever, she was able to set an abundance of records and was honored Rookie of the Year. Along with these records, Clark was also announced as part of the 2024 All-WNBA First Team. She was the only player with more than 700,000 votes for the WNBA All-Star Game, the most All-Star Game fan votes ever. Clark is the first rookie to achieve such a feat since Candace Parker back in 2008. Clark also joins WNBA legends Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, and Diana Taurasi in the rare club. Her other accolades include but are not limited to, the 4x WNBA Rookie of the Month, WNBA rookie single-season scoring record, and the WNBA single-season rookie record for three-pointers.



From her start in the WNBA, it is clear that she is ready for whatever comes her way in the future. From doubling views on games to soaring merchandise sales, the Indiana Fever star has undeniably elevated the league to new heights. There is speculation that she may be looking to play overseas and leave the league, but nothing has been confirmed for the 2025 season. No matter where Clark goes, it is certain that she will continue to excel in her element.