Nine Media Recs for Your Coziest Fall Days

I think we can all agree that fall is the best season, right? Not too hot, not too cold, and beautiful oranges and reds covering the landscape around you. After a fun time at the pumpkin patch, you deserve to slip off your Uggs and curl up with a plush blanket and a good book, movie, or song. Be prepared to fall hard for my list! (Get it?)

Movies:

This work of art is currently my favorite movie. Meet the March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. While this movie may not take place in autumn throughout the entire course of the plot, I find myself enjoying it the most during this season. Set in 1860s Massachusetts, “Little Women” is the most heartfelt love letter to the beauty of sisterhood that I’ve ever seen.

I’ve never been one for stop-motion animation, and I have to admit I was a wary fan of this movie after my first watch. I enjoyed the plot and message of the movie, but I couldn’t get past the animation. As I’ve rewatched it, my disdain for stop-motion has faded away. The color palette is heavily settled in oranges, reds and yellows, giving the movie a warm and cozy autumnal feel. With a lovable family dynamic, funny characters and relatable moments, this movie is high on my recs list.

Bundle up and enter the rainy town of Forks, Washington. I have to admit, you either love this movie or hate it. If you haven’t seen it, it’s time to find out which umbrella you fall under. This movie is full of romance, vampires and werewolves, perfect for Halloween and the fall season. Need I say more?

TV Shows:

This show is my all-time forever favorite. Follow our mother-and-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory, as they navigate relationships with others and each other, enjoy small town life and experience classically cute moments. Fair warning that although the characters will get on your nerves as much as they make you smile, “Gilmore Girls” is always a perfect feel-good fall classic!

I have a confession to make. As an avid Hallmark hater for years, I have now found immense comfort and enjoyment from “Good Witch.” It’s a show that my mom, sister and I used to watch together, and that I’ve now started watching again myself. It follows Cassie Nightingale and her daughter Grace in the quiet town of Middleton. Clearly, I have a soft spot for small town life. Cassie always has a solution to the town’s problems and a helping hand. “Good Witch” is full of romance, drama and a flair of magic that will have you binging every episode!

This is the cutest fall cartoon that I’ve ever watched. With only one season and ten episodes, it’s a quick binge that you’ll enjoy every minute of. I watched this show last fall, and I’m making it a tradition to watch it during fall every year. Our main characters are two brothers: Wirt, the logical and by-the-book older brother, and Gregory, the adventurous and trusting youngest. There are so many cute moments that will make you smile. Don’t let your guard down though, as there are just as many eerie and uncomfortable ones that will have you pulling your blankets a bit closer.

Books:

Look who’s making a second appearance on the list. As I’ve said before, you either love this series or hate it. I, for one, find the books much more enjoyable than the movies. “Midnight Sun” is actually on my own personal reading list for fall, even though I’ve already enjoyed every page. You can’t escape Forks, Washington on this list. It’ll always come back to haunt you.

I can’t sing this book’s praises enough. I originally read this book in my senior year of high school for my final research paper. Since then, I’ve read it three times and have completely marked the book up—I don’t think there’s a page in there without sticky notes and pen scrawls. It truly is the best college murder mystery out there. I highly recommend it if you’re interested in some suspense for the season!

Although this classic book has made it onto the recs list, I have to say it’s more of a recommendation for myself. It’s held a spot on my TBR for a month or so now. Fall gets me in the mood for a good murder mystery, and while I could definitely read “The Secret History” for the fourth time, I think it’s about time I gave something else a try.

Songs:

I’d like to introduce you to some songs on my own personal fall playlist! Below are just a few gems that really put me in the fall mood. They’re perfect for leisurely walks around campus with your Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai or incredibly fast speed walks when you’re late for class and wish you had just bought that bike!

“Apple Pie” by Lizzy McAlpine

“Margaret” by Lana Del Ray ft. The Bleachers

“John Wayne” by Cigarettes After Sex

You just can’t help falling in love with these picks. I hope I was able to add a little to your playlist, lengthy TBR, or hopeful watch-later list! Sorry for all the fall puns, but I just couldn’t help myself. That’s fall from me!