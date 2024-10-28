Make Memories for Less: Five Budget-Friendly Hangout Ideas in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

Creating inexpensive memories sounds like the college dream, but adapting to college life is hard. Not only do you have to manage your well-being, but you have to juggle your grades and social life too. I remember how challenging it was to find a good balance during my freshman year of college. When I finally had time to do something fun with my friends, we found everything to be expensive. Some of us didn’t have jobs, money saved up, or anyone sending us money to have fun with, so that made the thought of hanging out seem unrealistic.

Over the course of the three years I have been in university, I have realized that making memories in college is so important. These are the days that we will be longing for in the future. It is always beneficial to have some hangout time between school and work. Here’s how to make memories for less with five budget-friendly hangout ideas in college.

Going Out to Eat

Now I know I just said this would be budget-friendly, but eating out doesn’t have to be expensive if done correctly. First, going out to eat with friends doesn’t automatically mean going to an expensive restaurant. This can mean going to your university’s dining hall after a long day for a debrief. The dining hall gives you options to choose from on what you want to eat. If you and your friends want to have a pizza night hang out, I bet your dining hall has what you’re looking for. Secondly, using your dining dollars on nights when the hangout is more expensive can also be an option. Finally, using cash at nearby restaurants of your university for a hangout is technically free (girl math).

Going to Games

Since college is all about making memories, going to sporting events hosted by the school is a great way to hang out with friends for free or at a reduced price. Whether you go to a football or basketball game, being with friends will make the experience so much more enjoyable. Universities typically have their division teams and their club teams. Either way, they both suffice as a perfect budget-friendly hangout.

Book-Besties

Reading can be expensive; especially in college if you don’t have a job. However, reading can also be a fun hangout between friends. The university library holds thousands of books, and you can use the library’s database to embark on a great search with friends to find the “perfect book.” Along with searching for a book, there is no limit on how long you can stay in the library as a student so meet a friend there and start reading! Turn it into a fun game by picking books for one another that you think the other would enjoy.

Slumber Party

I know every day in college is essentially a slumber party, but having a designated day with your friends makes it even more enjoyable. If you are staying in a dorm, invite your friends over! Plan this day so everyone can be prepared. I suggest telling everyone to bring a favorite snack, that way you don’t have to spend more money when they get there. This could turn into a study session or remain non-school related. Either way, having friends to hang out with during this process is great. Tell them to bring extra pillows and blankets, put on a movie, and have a great time.

Night Out

Everyone deserves a night out in college but that doesn’t mean that you have to break the bank in the process. A great budget-friendly night out idea is to use your city’s public transportation system and take a ride downtown. Students can get reduced rides with a student ID for the local city bus. Using public transportation is budget friendly because not only can all of your friends go without worrying if the group is too big to fit in a car. You also don’t have to spend any money on gas. Dress up with your friends and head to town for a hangout!

Making lifelong memories doesn’t have to be expensive throughout college. As we’ve seen, there are a ton of inexpensive methods to spend time with friends while juggling the obligations of both your personal and academic lives. From eating meals together in the dining hall to going to athletic events, reading, throwing sleepovers, and using public transit for a night out, not only strengthens bonds but also enhances the college experience. You can make the most of your time at your university by adopting these low-cost hangout ideas, which will guarantee that you recall the happiness of the memories made along the way rather than simply the pressure of courses when you look back.